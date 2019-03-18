Codesmith Dev Acquires the IT Services of White Sunrise

Atlanta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/18/2019 --With this accretive acquisition, Codesmith Dev expects to gain a strategic position with new marquee brands and new markets including the sports, education, auto, media, and accounting sectors. With the M&A agreement, Codesmith Dev will bring over all of White Sunrises clients into Codesmith's existing book of business. The merge is a great fit due to both companies providing similar services to their respective clients and partners. Codesmith Dev is now poised to take its mobile app development solutions to every market vertical. White Sunrise CEO Brent Wierson will continue to be part of the Codesmith Dev organization in a business development capacity. White Sunrise is located in Atlanta Tech Village in Buckhead.



Codesmith Dev CEO Joey Harris says "White Sunrise and Codesmith Dev offer compatible development platforms, processes, and services to our respective clients. This acquisition will enable Codesmith Dev to expand in new markets with the help of executive and operating talent. It has been a pleasure to work with President and CEO Brent Wierson to help expand Codesmith Dev and execute on a shared vision for growth."



About Codesmith Dev

Established in 2013, Codesmith Dev specializes in client web development and IT Staffing which has helped thousands of companies grow their business. Trusted by Fortune 500s and startups alike, their app development services have helped clients across the globe grow businesses and engage customers.



About White Sunrise

White Sunrise has been around since 2008, specializing in mobile and eCommerce development for our clients. Our ability to solve complex problems and come up with innovative solutions is what we're known for.



For more information visit https://codesmithdev.com.



Contact:

Joey Harris

(678) 852-9718

info@codesmithdev.com

https://www.codesmithdev.com