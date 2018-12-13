Codesmith Dev Ranked No. 1 Mobile App Developer in Atlanta

Atlanta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/13/2018 --Codesmith Dev is pleased to announce its ranking in Good Firms annual research on the Most Highly Recommended B2B Service Providers in Atlanta. Among other industry leaders, Codesmith Dev was ranked No. 1 in the Mobile App Development category. This rating was based in part on reviews, client experience and market presence.



Codesmith's Dev mobile app team has made significant contributions to the developer community in 2018 with the release of Farm'd.



Codesmith Dev partners with Fortune 500 companies to build five-star apps that their audience will value. Codesmith has partnered with industry-leading companies including Roadie, College Football Hall of Fame, Park Lync, Roam and Orange.



In addition to being listed as the Top Mobile App Dev Company in Atlanta, Codesmith also ranked in the top three of the following categories:



- iOS App Development

- Web Development

- Android App Development



About Good Firms

Good Firms a ratings and reviews firm covering companies in Atlanta and around the world, examines thousands of companies based on their market presence, their previous work experience and their proven ability to deliver excellence to their clients. Perhaps most importantly, the Good Firms team speaks directly with current and past clients to conduct reviews to hear first-hand how each firm performs. Codesmith Dev continues to maintain their five-star rating.



About Codesmith Dev

Established in 2013, Codesmith Dev specializes in client web development and IT Staffing which has helped thousands of companies grow their business. Trusted by Fortune 500s and startups alike, our app development services have helped clients across the globe grow their businesses and engage their customers.



https://codesmithdev.com



