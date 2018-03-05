Cody's Appliance Repair Inc. Wins Coveted Most Professional Servicer Award at 2018 ASTI

Eagle, ID -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/05/2018 --CODY'S APPLIANCE REPAIR, INC. was named Most Professional Servicer during the Appliance Service Training Institute (ASTI) in St. Pete Beach, FL, on Wednesday, January 24, 2018.



The United Servicers Association's MPS award is the most coveted professional award in the appliance repair industry. The competition is highly competitive drawing more than 100 contest entries every year.



Cody's Appliance Repair, Inc. received the Most Professional Servicer (MPS) Award in the 8+ Technician category. Nominees were judged on the presentation of their company, including technician uniform, service vehicle, company logo, and web presence.



The award was presented to Cody and Patty Husk during the United Servicers Association's annual ASTI awards banquet at the TradeWinds Island Grand Resort Convention Center in St Pete Beach, FL.



"We are immensely proud of this award. It is wonderful to be recognized for the hard work and dedication of our entire team," says Patty Husk. "Thanks to the training and mentoring through United Servicer's Association, we have had the opportunity to achieve the highest honor in our industry, Most Professional Service Company, for 2018. Cody's Appliance Repair is the number one appliance repair service company in Boise, ID with service throughout the Treasure Valley."



The ASTI is hosted by the United Servicers Association (USA). It is the largest event of its kind, drawing more than 1,000 appliance repair professionals annually. Participants from around the US and Canada gather for classes in business management, marketing, and appliance technology.



Event attendees receive valuable training from top appliance manufacturers including Samsung, Bosch, Dacor, Sub-Zero, Wolf, GE, Electrolux, Whirlpool, Liebherr, Bertazzoni, True and LG. Each manufacturer technical training on the latest in technology and repair trends, making the ASTI one of the most important events for appliance repair technicians nationwide.



To learn more about Cody's Appliance Repair and their service, visit CodysApplianceRepair.com.



About Cody's Appliance Repair

Cody's Appliance Repair is a small family-owned-and-operated business in Eagle, Idaho, servicing major household appliances since 1990. They are dedicated to the highest level of customer service and professionalism possible in the appliance repair industry. The company repairs all major residential appliances from every leading manufacturer. They are the only appliance repair service in Boise that also provides gas fireplace repair, dryer vent cleaning, BBQ repair service, and garbage disposal replacement.