Cognition Life Science Signs an Agreement with Health Partners Institute for Education and Research

Tampa, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/02/2016 --Cognition Life Science, Inc. (CLS), announced today that it has selected Dr. William H. Frey http://www.neuroscience.umn.edu/prostu/facprof/frey.html to serve as a Scientific Adviser.



Dr. William H. Frey II is the Founder and Co-Director of the Alzheimer's Research Center at Regions Hospital, Professor of Pharmaceutics and faculty member in Neurology, Oral Biology and Neuroscience at the University of Minnesota and consultant to the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry.



Dr. Frey's non-invasive intranasal method for bypassing the blood-brain barrier to rapidly delivery and target therapeutic agents to the brain along the olfactory and trigeminal neural pathways while reducing systemic exposure and unwanted side effects has captured the interest of both pharmaceutical companies and neuroscientists. The intranasal insulin treatment he developed for Alzheimer's disease has been shown in multiple clinical trials to improve memory in both Alzheimer's patients and normal adults. The intranasal therapeutic (stem) cell treatment he discovered has been shown to bypass the blood-brain barrier to treat Parkinson's, stroke, neonatal ischemia, multiple sclerosis and subarachnoid hemorrhage in animal models of these disorders.



About Cognition Life Science, Inc.

Cognition Life Science, Inc. is a privately held new pharmaceutical company which was formed to explore, acquire and develop proprietary formulations to treat neurodegenerative diseases, sleep disorder, mental acuity and pain management. The company establishes relationships with researchers and accredited laboratories/institutions and explores new ways to deliver existing generic compounds as well as combining natural ingredients which have been shown to be safe and effective. Certain formulations include THC.



