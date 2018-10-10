Burbank, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/10/2018 --For those that have discarded any version of faith in God or found a religion to lack credibility.



For those that are realists, nerds, or hopeless skeptics, that nevertheless like to read intellectually challenging propositions...



For those that have explored self-help and made progress, but are looking to accelerate their personal growth and development...



And for those who are troubled and need some help with finding the strength to change...



Courageously written, Cognitive Faith challenges and disputes some of the central premises of religious faith, including most religious lore, and religious morality and behavioral dictates. With pointed rebukes for the regrettably common inclination toward irrational thinking, in our personal lives, in our spiritual lives, and in current political and social systems, this book nevertheless blazes a path for a modern-day, rational, cognitive version of empowering faith.



From brontosaurs to bosons, from after-life to daily life, from miracles to meanness, and from Pascal's Wager to present-day politics. If belief in God is to remain relevant in today's world, a new version of faith is required. We can still believe in God, we just have to do it with our minds engaged and our eyes open.



Sue Sorensen was born in Los Angeles. She attended Cal State University on a full academic scholarship and completed a bachelor's degree in the double majors of Anthropology and English. She later earned a master's degree in Education from USC.



Sue has had a successful career in business as a learning and development professional. She held management and executive level corporate roles in this field. Sue also designed and has presented numerous business courses on a wide variety of topics, including Emotional Intelligence, Critical Thinking and Problem-Solving.



This book represents a career departure for Sue into a subject of personal interest and social importance.



Sue currently lives a quiet, happy and sober life in Burbank, California with her spouse of many years.



Publisher/Author Contact:

http://www.wrmpublishing.com

mail@wrmpublishing.com

818-840-8411



ADVANCE COPIES AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST