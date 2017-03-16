Seattle, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/16/2017 --Plant stem cells are undifferentiated cells within the meristems of plants. Plant stem cells serve as the origin of plant vitality as they maintain themselves and provide a steady supply of precursor cells to form various tissues and organs in plants. Plant stem cells are characterized by two distinctive properties namely its ability to create differentiated cell types and to self-renew such that the number of stem cells remain stable. The plant stem cell market focuses on this ability of plant cells and thus, processed extracts from the buds, roots and shoots are in high demand and are widely used for topical uses.



Request PDF of Sample Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/98



Advancements in technology have led to use of either the regenerated plants developed by plant stem cells or the secondary metabolite created by the single cells during culturing. These have been proven beneficial for skin care and hair growth. Plant cell extracts are obtained through complex cultivation and extraction processes. Most preferred plant sources are alpine rose, grape, Swiss apple, edelweiss, gardenia, lilac, etc. Of these, the Swiss apple and grape are most widely used in the industry. Plant stem cells are more versatile and powerful than the whole plant. Hence, they are used in a wide range of applications. Their totipotent nature makes them a vital compound for various applications. Plant stem cell technology is mainly used in the cosmetics industry for manufacture of various skin and hair, among others.



Growing demand for natural compounds fueling the plant stem cell market growth



Plant stem cell is an emerging industry and growth is constantly spurted by various researches on different plants to explore their potential application in the market. Naturally occurring botanicals having antioxidant levels have the ability of protecting human skin cells from UV-induced oxidative stress and neutralize free radicals. Increase in demand for natural compounds among the populace, acts as a major driver for the plant stem cell market. Plant stem cell cultures with positive results for use in cosmetic industry have offered a wide range of opportunities for skin care and hair treatments that are contaminant free and use bio-sustainable products. Hence, rising demand for anti-aging, hair care, skin care, and other cosmetic products consequently fuel growth of the plant stem cell market.



Ask for a Discount before buying @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-discount/98



Segmentation of plant stem cell market on basis of location and application



On the basis of location, the global plant stem cells market can be classified as root apical meristems, shoot apical meristems, and vascular meristems. The root and shoot meristems are the most dominant segments in the market. On the basis of application, the plant stem cell market can be classified as nutrition, pharmaceutical, and cosmetics. In the past, cosmetics and aesthetics were considered to be more women-concentrated fields. However, the potential male cosmetics products segment is an untapped opportunity for the plant stem cell market.



Rise in demand for natural products in North America boost growth of the plant stem cell market



North America and Europe are major market for plant stem cell. The main factor is advanced technology that allows research on cultivation and extraction of components from plants. Also, rising demand for naturally-obtained products among the populace and increasing awareness contributes towards growth of the plant stem cell market in these developed regions. The plant stem cell industry highly dependent on research work. Increasing R&D activities and government funding is positioning Asia Pacific as a hub for research activities, in turn making it a potential market for plant stem cell.



To know more about the Plant Stem Cell Market, click the link below:

https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/ongoing-insight/plant-stem-cell-market-98



Key players engaged in plant stem cell market



Some of the major players in the market are Oriflame Holding AG, MyChelle Dermaceuticals, LLC, Natura Therapeutics Inc, Aidan Products LLC, Mibelle Biochemistry, Phyto Science SDN BHD, and Renature Skin Care Inc.



About Coherent Market Insights

Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.