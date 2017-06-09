Coin-O-Matic Campaigning for Commercial Washing Machines in Fort Lauderdale and Miami, FL

Miami, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/09/2017 --With plenty of commercial enterprises opening every year, commercial laundry equipment has become of the most sought after device in recent times. This is particularly used in industries where lots of washing required. To serve such washing needs, several companies have come into being to provide quality commercial laundry equipment. Coin-O-Matic is one such company that provides quality laundromat equipment in Fort Lauderdale and Miami, FL. Unlike ordinary equipment, the commercial washing machine is built strongly and lasts longer. While the motors and other parts of an ordinary equipment will wear out very quickly, the commercial coin operated washers and dryers remain in good shape and great working condition for long.



Since hotels and motels need to have their laundry back ready for use again within 24 hours, commercial equipment is the best choice. Coin-O-Matic makes sure to provide such equipment that runs day and night for seven days a week. This kind of constant usage cannot be expected of ordinary machines that are meant to run a few times a week.



For those having larger families, commercial laundry washers and dryers are the best choices, for they can efficiently perform a greater work than normal machines. Given all such advantages, it seems to spend a larger amount would indeed benefit the buyers for they do not have to keep on replacing their machines.



Apart from the motors, other parts too are made of higher quality materials while the external parts such as the drums and the walls are made of top grade metal - usually, stainless steel to avoid quick degradation or rusting over time. On the other hand, the machines used for the domestic purpose are usually made of plastic components that may weaken after a few years, thus making the equipment useless.



About COINOMATIC

At COINOMATIC, they understand that every apartment complex, every condominium, every college dorm, every hotel and motel represents people who need and depend upon their services, people who deserve the kind of courteous, personal attention that has been the hallmark of COINOMATIC for over 30 years.