Coin-O-Matic Introduces New Line of Laundry Equipment in Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach

Miami, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/10/2017 --In this fast paced dynamic world, where time is a big constraint, a laundry service is considered a good option that saves precious time of their customers. The success of commercial laundry services is evident from the increasing customer base which is being served by the best company, thanks to the latest commercial laundry service. Coin-O-Matic Laundry Equipment is one such company that offers top-line commercial commerical laundry equipment in West Palm Beach at an affordable rate.



Developed in 1920, the concept of community laundry has remarkably evolved over the years. With the addition of various features to the system, the brand new coin-operated machines have remarkably simplified the overall business operation and increased the customer access at all times of the day and night. The advent of this new system has considerably widened the market base which turns out to be a whole and new world in itself.



The latest entry announced by Coin-O-Matic offers the options one needs to maximize profits and minimize headaches. The new system offered by the company is an epitome of modern technology perfectly blended with the comfort of traditional familiarity. The new systems come in a variety of styles and sizes. From traditional coin slide machines to modern, energy-efficient washers dryers with coin drops and digital displays, Coin-O-Matic has a vast range of products for their varied customers.



With the added convenience of coin countdown and time remaining displays, coin machines represent the perfect blend of modern technology and comfort of traditional familiarity. Available in a variety of styles, sizes, and configurations, the brand new laundry equipment in Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach can help business owners operate their business in a hassle-free manner.



As a factory authorized route operator for all major brands, the company ensures that their customers get the right kind of service from trained professionals.



About COIN-O-MATIC

At COIN-O-MATIC, they understand that every apartment complex, every condominium, every college dorm, every hotel and motel represents people who need and depend upon their services, people who deserve the kind of courteous, personal attention that has been the hallmark of COIN-O-MATIC for over 30 years.