Coin-O-Matic Launches New Commercial Washing Machines in Fort Lauderdale and Miami FL

Miami, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/31/2017 --For Coin-O-Matic, it all began in 1984. A desire to simply do what no other company has done before is their guiding ethos. Today, Coin-O-Matic has introduced the more advanced and innovative coin laundry washers and dryers with all latest features and progressive technologies.



These commercial washing machines in Fort Lauderdale and Miami FL are extensively used in homes, hospitals, resorts and other housing sectors in order to wash clothes. These energy efficient machines are very appropriate when it comes to a large scale load of laundry wash. These traditional washers have dramatically changed a lot throughout the years, evolving into more dependable and easy-to-operate ones with which everybody's familiar.



The newly launched washers and dryers are all advanced and energy efficient, offering customer-valued options like coin countdown and handy time remaining displays. The increasing demand for this user-friendly device has led to Coin-O-Matic to manufacture more coin-operated washers and dryers that make them perfect for most of the locations.



In addition to the convenience of coin countdown and time remaining displays, coin machines also represent the perfect melding of modern technology with the comfort of traditional familiarity. Available in slide and drop configurations, front-loading, top-loading, or stackable, the efficient machines can be apt for one's particular set-up.



At Coin-O-Matic, the technicians are all factory trained and available 6 days a week, including Saturdays, to respond quickly to any problem with one's machines. The technicians are all dispatched and monitored to ensure prompt, effective service. They are all experts in installing and maintaining the machines.



As a family owned and operated business, they take their business personally and believe in customer satisfaction which is the biggest reward.



For more information on laundromat equipment in Fort Lauderdale and Boca Raton FL, visit http://www.coin-o-matic.com/laundromat-washing-machines-commercial-laundry-equipment-in-miami-beach-fl/ or call at 800-642-9525.



About COIN-O-MATIC

At COIN-O-MATIC, they understand that every apartment complex, every condominium, every college dorm, every hotel and motel represents people who need and depend upon their services, people who deserve the kind of courteous, personal attention that has been the hallmark of COIN-O-MATIC for over 30 years.