Coin-O-Matic Modernizes Industrial Washing with Commercial Laundry Equipment in West Palm Beach and Miami FL

Miami, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/10/2017 --As a leader of commercial laundry equipment and services, Coin-O-Matic Landry Equipment is a reputable distributor and service provider for laundromats, hotels, dry cleaners and apartment in selected locations throughout Fort Lauderdale, Hialeah, West Palm Beach, and Miami FL. From their top-notch products to their superior services, they can meet all their customer's commercial laundry and dry cleaning needs.



For those who are looking for high-quality industrial laundry equipment, Coin-O-Matic can furnish the business with some of the industry's top brands including UniMac, Huebsch, Continental Union, Cissell, Sankosham and much more. In addition to their products for sale, they offer a selection of commercial laundry appliances available to rent, as well as used equipment for purchase.



Most of the hotels and motels look to have commercial laundry equipment in West Palm Beach and Miami FL as they need to have their laundry back ready for use again within 24 hours. Coin-O-Matic comes up with a whole lot of laundry products and equipment that can successfully function day and night for seven days a week. Such efficiency and workload cannot be expected from an ordinary machine that are meant to run a few times a week.



For large families, commercial laundry washer and dryers are the best answers to their huge washing needs. Such appliance is likely to take more workload than normal machines. Considering all these benefits, it seems investing larger amount on such machine can indeed benefit the potential buyers.



The entire appliances are made of higher quality materials while the external parts such as the drums and the walls are made of top grade metal - usually, stainless steel to avoid quick degradation or rusting over time. On the other hand, residential washers are typically made of plastic components that may disintegrate after a few years, making the equipment useless.



For more information on laundry equipment in Fort Lauderdale and Hialeah FL, visit http://www.coin-o-matic.com/washers-dryers/.



About Coin-O-Matic

At COINOMATIC, they understand that every apartment complex, every condominium, every college dorm, every hotel and motel represents people who need and depend upon their services, people who deserve the kind of courteous, personal attention that has been the hallmark of COINOMATIC for over 30 years.