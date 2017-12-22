Coin-O-Matic Offers Community Laundry Equipment in Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach Florida

Miami, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/22/2017 --When it comes to investing in coin operated washer and dryer in Miami and Hollywood Florida, there is one genuine place to turn to, and that is none other than Coin-O-Matic. This is one company that offers both coin-operated and smart card operated laundry equipment to take care of all the dirty clothes that need cleaning. The company upholds the principles to which they have strongly adhered to for all the years they have been in business. Quality of work comes before money, and that is yet another noble business practice that Coin-O-Matic has been following all these years.



The concept of community laundry areas was developed during the 1920's has undergone a big change. Today, it promotes a self-service system that was not common back in the time. With the coin-operated laundry machines, it became easier to carry out the operations easily, and that also increased the footfall during day and night resulting in widening the market base and establishing a new era in the laundry business.



COIN-O-MATIC offers the latest in top-of-the-line washers and dryers in a variety of styles and sizes. From traditional coin slide machines to modern, energy-efficient washers and dryers with coin drops and digital displays to Smart Card machines that utilize a cash-based and credit-card based system, COIN-O-MATIC offers the options that one needs to maximize profits and minimize hassles.



The coin-operated laundry equipment in Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach Florida are the perfect example of modern technology blended well with traditional familiarity. These traditional machines have changed dramatically throughout the years, providing an even greater level of rugged dependability in a simple, easy-to-operate machine with which everybody's familiar. Available in slide or drop configurations, front-loading, top loading, or stackable, COIN-O-MATIC can help one choose the most space-smart and efficient machines for their particular set-up.



About Coin-O-Matic

Coin-O-Matic is a family owned and operated business and they have been around for many years. They offer laundry equipment in Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach Florida.