'Coin Wish' Now Available on Apple App Store and Google Play Store

Perry Hall, MD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/25/2013 --Coin Wish takes plinko-esque gameplay and turns it on its head by adding in a ton of new gameplay features. Navigate your way through 36 unique levels filled with pegs, prizes, hazards, and a host of other surprises. Maximize your score by hitting all the pegs and activating the peg multiplier, or score three high score buckets to enter into rainbow mode and start to really rack up the points. Drop a coin, make a wish, and see how many points you can get!



The game is now available for free on the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store. In its first week on the Google Play Store, it has already received over 35,000 downloads. Join in the fun today and start trying to make your wishes come true!



Coin Wish was developed by Unicorn Infinity, a mobile development company founded in 2012, by veterans of Big Huge Games/38 Studios. Following the closure of 38 studios last May, our one wish is that we can all continue to work together. Please help us out by downloading our game and spreading the word!



