Sterling, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/03/2024 --Colao & Peter - Luxury Outdoor Living is the leading choice for pool renovations in Potomac, MD, Great Falls, VA, Leesburg, Arlington, VA, McLean, VA, Washington D.C., and the surrounding areas. With trends constantly changing in the world of pool remodeling, Colao & Peter - Luxury Outdoor Living has stayed current on the latest styles and has also compiled this short list of three pool renovation trends to leave in the past this 2024, including:



1) Cookie-Cutter Designs



Once the go-to choice for pool construction, cookie-cutter designs have fallen out of favor with homeowners seeking a more personalized touch. Today's pool owners are drawn to designs that reflect their unique tastes and lifestyle, moving away from the standard shapes and features. By opting for custom designs, homeowners can bring their vision to life and create a pool that is truly tailored to their needs and preferences.



2) Over-the-Top Features



The era of over-the-top pool features, such as extravagant waterfalls and oversized slides, has come to an end. Today's homeowners are embracing a more understated and functional approach to pool design, focusing on features that enhance usability and aesthetic appeal. By simplifying the pool's features, homeowners can create a space that is both practical and visually pleasing.



3) Mismatched Materials



In the past, it was common to see pools with mismatched materials, such as different types of tiles, coping, and decking. However, this trend is being replaced by a focus on uniformity and cohesiveness. Coordinating materials and finishes create a more polished and sophisticated look, enhancing the overall aesthetic of the pool area.



