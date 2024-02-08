Sterling, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/08/2024 --Colao & Peter - Luxury Outdoor Living, specializes in residential landscaping in Great Falls, VA, Leesburg, Washington, DC, Arlington, VA, McLean, VA, Sterling, VA and the surrounding areas. Understanding that landscaping is key to the overall aesthetic of residential spaces, they curate outdoor areas that bring visions to life.



While trends come and go, there are four prominent 2024 residential landscaping trends that are here to stay, which include:



1) Sustainable Landscaping - The sustainable landscaping trend focuses on eco-friendly practices, emphasizing water conservation, native plant choices, and energy-efficient lighting. Sustainable landscaping not only benefits the environment, but also provides homeowners with a low-maintenance and cost-effective outdoor space.

2) Outdoor Living - The outdoor living trend is focused on the extension of living spaces to the outdoors, including outdoor kitchens, water features, built in seating, and more. These carefully planned outdoor living areas are not only inviting, but functional and attractive.

3) Native Plants & Biodiversity - This trend not only enhances the ecological balance, but also adds natural beauty to residential landscaping, creating a harmonious and thriving outdoor environment. It incorporates plants that are naturally occurring in someone's environment.

4) Smart Landscaping Technology - Embracing smart technology, such as automated lighting or water systems, not only saves time and effort, but also contributes to efficient resource management, ensuring that residential landscapes remain vibrant and healthy.



