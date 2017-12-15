Colborne Pie Production Machine Acquired by Wohl Associates for Resale

Bohemia, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/15/2017 --Wohl Associates, a New York-based provider of used processing and packaging equipment, has recently acquired a Colborne automatic turnover pie machine that is available for resale to food production facility operators. This is a Colborne Model 113510 (T-28000) and it is rated for a production capacity of 12,000 products/hour.



This equipment was acquired from a Jamaican beef patty production facility. It is also capable of producing other pie products including as empenadas. It utilizes a dough conveyor to move food products through a sheeting section for processing, and it uses a crimping, trimming, and sealing wheel for completing the food production process. It is driven by a Reeves 5 horsepower motor.



The Colborne machine is supplied with a Waukesha pump feeder/ filler and can also be supplied with a secondary Colborne pump at additional cost.



About Wohl Associates

Wohl Associates is a leading dealer in the used processing and packaging machinery industry. With a history and solid reputation spanning over 40 years, they have earned the trust of their clients by offering quality pre-owned equipment, expert customer service and invaluable knowledge to their customers. They treat each customer on an individual basis and customers are provided the highest level of service. With a large inventory ranging including cartoners, ribbon blenders, stainless steel tanks, unscrambling tables, colloid mills and vitamin manufacturing equipment, Wohl Associates has the pre-owned machinery to fit any production line.



To view their inventory and learn more, visit them at http://www.wohlassociates.com/.