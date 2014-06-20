Cold Sores in the Eye; CBCD Reviews Scientific Studies on Herpes Virus Type 1 (HSV-1)

Rochester, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/20/2014 --"Infected with the herpes virus that causes cold sores (HSV-1) ? We recommend taking Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR." - John Evans, CBCD



The herpes virus (HSV-1) can scar the eye, and in severe cases, cause blindness. (1) During an infection of the eye, the virus attacks the cornea and the iris, and causes inflammation and damage. According to a study Dr. Baldwin and colleagues published in the Journal of Virology, "ocular herpes simplex virus 1 (HSV-1) infection can lead to multiple complications." (2) Dr. Baldwin works at the Department of Microbiology & Immunology, Midwestern University, Downers Grove, Illinois, USA.



Some of these complications depend on the part of the eye attacked by the virus. "If the top (superficial) layer of the cornea is affected (it causes a condition called) epithelial keratitis. If the deeper layer of the cornea is affected (it causes a condition called) stromal keratitis, which can result in corneal scarring and loss of vision," according to an article last updated on September 28, 2011 on the Patient.co.uk website (3). The virus can also harm the iris, which is the colored part of the eye. When this happens it causes a condition called iritis. That is, an inflammation of the iris (2).



The CBCD recommends that people infected with the herpes virus take Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR. The formula of these natural antiviral products was tested by Hanan Polansky and Edan Itzkovitz from the CBCD in two clinical studies that followed FDA guidelines. The studies showed that the Gene-Eden-VIR and Novirin formula is effective against the herpes simplex virus, and other viruses. The clinical studies were published in the peer reviewed, medical journal Pharmacology & Pharmacy, the first, in a special edition on Advances in Antiviral Drugs. Study authors wrote that, "individuals infected with the HSV…reported a safe decrease in their symptoms following treatment with Gene-Eden-VIR." (2) The study authors also wrote that, "we observed a statistically significant decrease in the severity, duration, and frequency of symptoms." (2)



Both products can be ordered online on the Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR websites.



Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are natural antiviral dietary supplements. Their formula contains five natural ingredients: Selenium, Camellia Sinesis Extract, Quercetin, Cinnamomum Extract, and Licorice Extract. The first ingredient is a trace element, and the other four are plant extracts. Each ingredient and its dose was chosen through a scientific approach. Scientists at polyDNA, the company that invented and patented the formula, scanned thousands of scientific and medical papers published in various medical and scientific journals, and identified the safest and most effective natural ingredients against latent viruses. To date, Gene-Eden-VIR and Novirin are the only natural antiviral products on the market with published clinical studies that support their claims.



The symptoms of a herpes eye infection can include: redness of the eye - mainly around the cornea, ache or pain in the eye, photophobia (discomfort when opening the eyes in bright light), watering of the eye, and blurring of vision. There may also be a blistery skin rash around the eyelids (but not in all cases). The end result of these conditions can be pain, scarring, and even blindness (3).



About the CBCD

The Center for the Biology of Chronic Disease (CBCD, http://www.cbcd.net) is a non-for-profit research center. The mission of the CBCD is to advance the research on the biology of chronic diseases, and to accelerate the discovery of treatments for these diseases. The CBCD published the "Purple" book entitled "Microcompetition with Foreign DNA and the Origin of Chronic Disease" written by Dr. Hanan Polansky. The book presents Dr. Polansky's highly acclaimed scientific theory on the relationship between the DNA of latent (chronic) viruses and the onset of chronic diseases. Dr. Polansky's book is available as a free download from the CBCD website.