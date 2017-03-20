Cold Spring Advisory Group Educates Investors on Broker Misconduct

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/20/2017 --It's scary to think that many investors and hard-working individuals become victims of investment mismanagement and stock broker abuse every day. In fact, according to the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), there were 785 cases involving fraud and insider trading that were prosecuted in 2016. These cases totaled over $204.2 million in fines and restitution for victims.



Broker abuse and misconduct can occur in many forms, including churning, excessive trading, fraudulent misrepresentations and omissions, unsuitable recommendations and many more. Furthermore, broker abuse and misconduct may involve stocks, bonds, notes or even real estate that ultimately result in serious financial losses and damages for investors.



About Broker Abuse and Misconduct

Through the years, Cold Spring Advisory Group has seen hundreds of reports, claims, and cases involving various types of broker abuse and misconduct. The most common forms of broker abuse include the following:



Civil Theft of Funds or Securities



Although any and every form of broker abuse and misconduct can be detrimental for any client or investor, one of the worst forms of broker abuse include civil theft. This type of misconduct is when a broker directly steals money from an investor's account to use for his or her own capital gain. This action mostly occurs in the form of a broker recommending a non-existent security and keeps the purchase price and also when a broker transfers money from an investor's account to another account without permission.



Churning



Another form of broker abuse is churning, which is when a broker engages in excessive trading resulting in excessive and large commissions for the investor to pay and without any significant positive financial impact for the investor. Churning is against the Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) and typically results in significant financial losses for the investor.



Fraudulent Misrepresentations and Omissions



Although misrepresentations and omissions differ, they can both result in financial loss. A misrepresentation occurs when a broker makes a false statement regarding an investor's account or portfolio. An omission is when a broker fails to provide important information to an investor.



All in all, both misrepresentations and omissions are considered fraudulent since they relate to an action that an investor would or would not have taken based on the advice provided to him or her by a broker. In other words, brokers who engage in this type of abuse and misconduct purposefully lead investors astray from making investment decisions that benefit the investor and not the broker.



