Cold Spring Advisory Group Educates Investors on How to Report Investment Fraud

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/14/2017 --Investment scams are real. In fact, many investors and individuals become victims of investment mismanagement and stock broker abuse every day. According to the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), more than 800 brokerage firms were prosecuted for investment fraud and mismanagement in 2015. These cases resulted in over $95.1 million in fines for firms and parties responsible, and another $96.6 million paid in restitution for victims.



Investment scams and fraud involves a number of deceptive and unethical practices used to influence investors and individuals to make investment decisions. These scams and fraudulent acts can involve providing untrue or misleading information or opportunities, and may involve stocks, bonds, notes or even real estate. This could include pyramid schemes, Ponzi schemes, pump-and-dumps, advance fee fraud, off-shore scams, among many other types of scams.



About Cold Spring Advisory Group

The Process for Reporting Investment Fraud



Through the years, Cold Spring Advisory Group has seen many individual and investor cases that have involved various types of investment fraud and scams. For those who believe they have become a victim of investment fraud, there is a process for reporting fraud and moving forward.



Create a file



The first step is to create a file with all the necessary statements, correspondence, documentation, a broker's contact information, and so on. Any documentation or correspondence to and from a brokerage firm should be organized in this file. This will ensure that all necessary paperwork is in one place when it's time to file a report and a claim.



Know your rights



Individuals and investors have rights protecting their interests mandated by the federal and state governments. For more information concerning investors' rights, the U.S. Department of Justice provides information on victim rights and financial fraud. State victims can also check with the state Attorney General. FINRA is also another resource that provides information on broker conduct that is prohibited in the securities industry.



Report claims



Investors and individuals are encouraged to contact the national, federal, and state regulatory agencies. Additionally, investors and individuals also have the right to pursue legal action or undergo an investigation.



A Team Dedicated to Reviewing Claims.



Contact:



