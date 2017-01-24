Cold Spring Advisory Group Helps Elderly Couple Receive Settlement Award

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/24/2017 --Through the years, Cold Spring Advisory Group has helped hundreds of individuals and investors with their broker abuse and investment mismanagement claims. Most recently, Cold Spring Advisory Group helped an elderly couple who suffered a serious financial loss after working with a broker.



About Cold Spring Advisory Group

There is No Substitute for Experience. Cold Spring Advisory Group (CSAG) is a well known, reputable, and professional stock market loss recovery firm that helps investors who may have sustained financial losses or damages due to misconduct or abuse by a broker or investment management firm. The program with Cold Spring Advisory Group involves working with experienced professionals who take the time to review, analyze, and prepare claims on behalf of clients and investors.



Cold Spring Advisory Group is proud to be able to offer consulting services to a diverse client base. The team also recognizes opportunities to group investor claims together in order to increase the odds of receiving a more favorable settlement and outcome. The team's ability to leverage cases among various parties in a multi-party arbitration scenario is just one advantage to working with Cold Spring Advisory Group.



Cold Spring Advisory Group has over 25 years of experience in trading, branch management at prestigious brokerage firms, and in investment management and portfolio management. The team at Cold Spring Advisory Group believes that this direct experience is key to their success in preparing and analyzing client and investor accounts that have been mismanaged.



Cold Spring Advisory Group is one of the only firms of its kind in the country, and has helped clients all over the world with their claims. The team is comprised of financial and investment experts, branch management, and broker firms. Cold Spring Advisory Group provides consulting services, specializes in stock market and investment loss recovery, and also helps to prepare client cases for arbitration.



Although Cold Spring Advisory Group is not a law firm, the team is associated with a national network of attorneys who are available to help clients take legal action for their losses.



An Email from a Happy Customer.



Cold Spring Advisory Group helped an elderly couple, one of whom is a retired U.S. Army Veteran in Arkansas receive a settlement award in 2016. The client sent the following email to the Cold Spring Advisory team, thanking them for their help and service:



"Dear Cold Spring Advisory,



We thank you for settling our case in about three months and are very pleased. The money we got back will help as we are both in our 80's and it will be very useful to us.



We were ready to take the arbitration all the way, but to have the success we had and to be able to get something back and put it behind us in such a short period of time is a great feeling for both of us.



Thanks again Cold Spring Advisory for your help and best wishes on helping someone else!"



Whether a client claim is worth $20,000 or $200,000, Cold Spring Advisory Group is available to help and frequently states that "no claim is too small" to be analyzed for signs of broker misconduct by a professional.



Contact:



If you have suffered a loss or believe your finances have been mismanaged in any way, then contact the experienced team of experts at Cold Spring Advisory Group today. You can also learn more about the Cold Spring Advisory Group process here.



Call the team at Cold Spring Advisory Group at 212-566-6060 to schedule a free consultation.