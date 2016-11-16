Cold Spring Advisory Group Maximizes Chances of Loss Recovery

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/16/2016 --Unfortunately, individuals become victims of broker abuse and financial mismanagement every day. Investors work hard to put money away for the future only to discover that a broker has been participating in fraudulent activity or charging excessive commissions over time, leaving investors and individuals with some serious financial damages or nearly broke.



Cold Spring Advisory Group specializes in investment loss recovery buy helping investors with their cases of broker abuse and financial mismanagement. The financial team at Cold Spring Advisory Group has seen cases and claims all too often. Through their experience, Cold Spring Advisory Group has also discovered that when one particular broker or firm participates in fraudulent activity, then it is likely that more than one individual or investor has become a victim. As a result, Cold Spring Advisory Group specializes in group claims, which increase the chances of loss recovery for investors.



About Cold Spring Advisory

Cold Spring Advisory Group is a firm that specializes in investment loss recovery and is an experienced securities arbitration firm that helps individuals and investors who have become victims of broker abuse or who have sustained serious financial losses or damages. The team at Cold Spring Advisory Group reviews and analyzes investors' monthly brokerage statements to look for signs of broker abuse or mismanagement.



If a financial account representative with Cold Spring Advisory identifies evidence of broker abuse or financial mismanagement, then he or she will provide the client with a full appraisal and details on the case. Then, Cold Spring Advisory Group will consult the client on how to proceed with his or her claim, including the potential risks and rewards associated with pursuing the claim.



Although the team of account representatives at Cold Spring Advisory Group aren't attorneys, Cold Spring Advisory Group does work with a network of reputable and experienced attorneys for clients who prefer to work with a legal professional to represent them in their cases.



How Group Claims Can Maximize Chances of Loss Recovery

Through their experience, Cold Spring Advisory Group knows that many or their clients' claims have similar traits. Cold Spring Advisory Group has been able to successfully identify multiple claims with similar traits, and sometimes even from the same brokerage firm. Therefore, Cold Spring Advisory Group helps investors by not only reviewing their cases for broker liability, but they can also find other victims with which to group claims. This method allows Cold Spring Advisory Group to build the best possible case for maximum recovery for clients involved in the particular claim.



Although Cold Spring Advisory Group is not a law firm, nor do past results guarantee future success, clients who are involved in similar claims as other clients have a higher chance of receiving a settlement by pursuing the particular claim as a group.



The panel of investment experts, financial analysts, and account representatives at Cold Spring Advisory Group has over twenty-five years of trading experience and branch management, and believe that proper case preparation sets any claim up for a higher chance of a settlement and success. Cold Spring Advisory Group treats every client with the utmost care and understanding, taking every claim seriously, and approaching it in the best way possible to try to get clients the best possible settlement.



"Our firm is unique in every aspect. No other firm in the U.S. Does what we do."- Cold Spring Advisory Group team



If you have suffered a loss or believe your finances have been mismanaged in any way, then contact the experienced team of experts at Cold Spring Advisory Group today.



Call the team at Cold Spring Advisory Group at 212-566-6060 to schedule a free consultation.