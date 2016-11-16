Cold Spring Advisory Group Offers Free Evaluations for Victims of Broker Abuse

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/16/2016 --Unfortunately, cases of broker abuse and financial mismanagement happen to hard-working, blue-collar individuals every day. They work hard, put money away or even invest it to hopefully one day retire only to discover over time that the broker they have been working with has been committing fraud, charging excessive commissions or in some cases stealing from an individual's portfolio, resulting in serious financial loss for the individual.



Cold Spring Advisory Group is in the business of helping individuals with their cases of broker abuse, financial mismanagement, and evidence of excess commissions charges. The financial team at Cold Spring Advisory Group believes that no case is too small of a claim to be investigated, and now offers free evaluations of monthly brokerage statements to look for evidence of mismanagement or broker abuse.



About Cold Spring Advisory

Cold Spring Advisory Group is a securities arbitration firm specializing in investment loss recovery for individuals who suspect they may be victims of broker abuse or who have evidence of financial loss. However, the team of financial analysts at the Cold Spring Advisory Group understand that not every individual is privy to the activities in their investment portfolios on a regular basis. This is one reason why Cold Spring Advisory Group makes themselves available to review monthly brokerage statements for signs of broker abuse or mismanagement.



If a financial analyst investigates suspicious charges or other signs of fraudulent activity and discovers that the claims are valid, then the financial account representative with Cold Spring Advisory will then provide the client with a full appraisal and details on the case. Cold Spring Advisory Group will then consult the client on how to proceed as well as discuss the risks and rewards associated with pursuing the claim.



Although the team of financial analysts and account representatives at Cold Spring Advisory Group aren't attorneys, Cold Spring Advisory is associated with a network of reputable and experienced attorneys for clients who choose to pursue legal advice.



Free Evaluations for Every Case

Cold Spring Advisory has worked with individuals. who have sustained losses between $20,000 and over $200,000. The Cold Spring Advisory Group believes that every case is worth it, regardless of how small it may seem. In order to encourage individuals with potential claims to seek guidance, Cold Spring Advisory Group offers free evaluations of monthly brokerage statements and trade confirmations to look for evidence of churning for commissions, over concentration, unsuitability, excessive margin, unauthorized trading and other forms of financial or broker abuse.



The panel of investment experts, financial analysts, and account representatives at Cold Spring Advisory Group has over twenty-five years of trading experience and branch management, making Cold Spring Advisory Group truly unique in its trade. Cold Spring Advisory Group has represented hundreds of individuals and guided them in pursuing their claims. At the beginning of 2016, Cold Spring Advisory Group had over 200 open cases totaling over $30 million.



"Our firm is unique in every aspect. No other firm in the U.S. Does what we do."- Cold Spring Advisory Group team



If you have suffered a loss or believe your finances have been mismanaged in any way, then contact the experienced team of experts at Cold Spring Advisory Group today.



Call the team at Cold Spring Advisory Group at 212-566-6060 to schedule a free consultation.