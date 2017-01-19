Cold Spring Advisory Group Prepares Claims of Stock Broker Abuse for Victims

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/19/2017 --Unfortunately, individuals become victims of investment mismanagement and stock broker abuse every day. In fact, according to the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), over 800 brokerage firms were prosecuted for fraud and insider trading cases in 2015, which resulted in over $95.1 million in fines, and another $96.6 million paid in restitution for victims.



The scary truth is that broker abuse and mismanagement is very real. Therefore, firms that specialize in investment loss recovery and stock market loss recovery have proven to help individuals and investors in recovering assets and seeking restitution and damages for their losses.



Cold Spring Advisory Group (CSAG) is a well known, reputable, and professional firm that is experienced in reviewing, analyzing, and preparing claims of stock broker mismanagement and/ or abuse on behalf of individuals.



About Cold Spring Advisory Group

Cold Spring Advisory Group is one of the only firms in the country that provides consulting services and that also specializes in stock market and investment loss recovery. The team at CSAG has helped hundreds of individuals and investors who have become victims of broker abuse recoup some of their investment and financial losses. In fact, Cold Spring Advisory Group has helped investors with over $200,000 in damages and losses.



Cold Spring Advisory Group has over 25 years of experience in trading, branch management at prestigious brokerage firms, and in investment management and portfolio management. The team at Cold Spring Advisory Group believes that this direct experience enables them to successfully identify accounts with broker abuse and mismanagement as well as work with clients and investors who have suffered as a result.



About The Cold Spring Advisory Group Process

A member of the Cold Spring Advisory team is assigned to a particular case to analyze an individual or investor's monthly brokerage statements and investment portfolios in order to identify signs of broker abuse and mismanagement. Some of these signs include excessive commission charge, trading fees or even "administrative" fees.



If broker abuse or mismanagement is present, then the team will then provide a full summary and appraisal report to the client or investor as well as provide him or her with options. The client or investor then has the right to prepare for arbitration with Cold Spring Advisory Group or pursue legal action with an attorney of his or her choice.



The Cold Spring Advisory Group is comprised of a team of investment and financial experts with experience in broker firms and branch management. However, the Cold Spring Advisory Group does work with a network of experienced and professional attorneys that are available to assist clients who are interested in pursuing legal action for their losses.



A Team Dedicated to Reviewing Claims



Through their experience and dedication to reviewing client and investor claims, the team at Cold Spring Advisory Group is experienced provides professional case analysis and preparation on behalf of clients and investors. The Cold Spring Advisory team not only identifies signs of broker abuse and mismanagement but also helps clients and investors put together a plan of action as well as prepare a client's file for arbitration in order to help them recoup their financial losses.



