Cold Storage Company Enhances Their Green Initiatives

Newfield, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/21/2018 --With energy consumption being the second highest expense of a typical cold storage facility, the reduction of waste and the improvement in efficiency is one of RLS Logistics' primary goals. To reduce usage and keep services priced competitively, RLS has invested in a number of "green initiatives."



"We are excited to announce that Food Logistics awarded RLS to be placed on their annual Top Green Providers list," said Tony Leo, CEO/President of the Warehousing Group."Through our implementation of LED lights, sustainable packaging, and enhanced Solar Field, RLS Logistics continues to enhance our green initiatives to help the environment."



After expanding their solar field at their Newfield Logistics Center, the solar field is expected to generate 100% of the power needed for this 255,000 square foot facility. 3,979,800 watts of solar panels were installed in RLS Logistics' solar field. The solar system is expected to generate over 5,700,000 kilowatt hours of AC electricity in the first year.



RLS Logistics also uses LED lights throughout all of their facilities. To reduce our environmental impact and improve the quality and quantity of light for employees at their Pittston facility, RLS replaced T-12 fluorescent and metal halide lighting fixtures with T-8 fluorescents throughout the office space and LEDs throughout our freezer warehouse and loading dock areas. The lighting upgrade has enabled us to shed 127.24 kW from the Pittston facility. The corresponding reduction in CO2 is equivalent to planting 117 acres of trees, saving 48,235 gallons of gas, and removing 75 cars from the road.



RLS also encourages its "green initiatives" to their clients. RLS continues to encourage clients in its' e-commerce business to use sustainable recyclable shipping containers, which has enhanced its client's sustainability efforts, as well as, RLS Logistics.



To learn more about RLS Logistics and their cold storage warehousing facilities visit: https://www.rlslogistics.com/logistics-services/warehousing/.



About Food Logistics' Top Green Provider Award

The annual Top Green Providers Award offers Logistic professionals a guide to the providers that have found new ways to promote sustainability throughout their operations. This year's list consists of transportation providers, 3PLs, cold storage providers, technology companies, pallet manufacturers and many others who have stepped to the front to become the leaders in supporting a more sustainable global food supply chain.



About RLS Logistics

RLS Logistics is a third generation family-owned third-party logistics provider (3PL) specializing within the cold chain. The company is a leading frozen & refrigerated temperature-controlled logistics provider offering LTL and TL transportation, cold storage warehousing and e-commerce fulfillment services.



For more information visit http://www.rlslogistics.com.



RLS Logistics

2185 Main Road Newfield, NJ 08344

856-694-2500