Cold Storage Company Opens New Facility Near Philadelphia Ports

Newfield, NJ -- 05/15/2018 --RLS Logistics is excited to announce their newly constructed facility that is due to open in Summer of 2018. This new state of the art cold storage warehouse near Philadelphia Ports, I-295 and NJ Turnpike is ideal for distribution to major markets in the northeast.



Their facility will have modern technology and will be operated by a team of dedicated, professional Logisticians with the most robust transportation program in the industry. In addition to cold storage warehousing, RLS can offer frozen & refrigerated temperature-controlled LTL and Truckload to the 48 contiguous states, as well as temperature controlled direct to consumer fulfillment services.



"We are excited to announce the opening of this new state of the art facility. The Delanco facility is in an ideal location and accessible from the NJ Turnpike as well as I-295 and relative close proximity to the Ports of Philadelphia. We will be introducing mobile racking, taking advantage of one of the many technological advancements in warehousing" said John Gaudet, Vice President, Business Development.



Flex Space Available



An adjacent flex space up to 245,000 square is available for manufacturing/production/distribution space. Flex space allows for a food processor to co-locate and save on transportation costs. Grow NJ Tax credits available!



About RLS Logistics

RLS Logistics is a third generation family-owned third-party logistics provider (3PL) specializing within the cold chain. The company is a leading frozen & refrigerated temperature-controlled logistics provider offering LTL and TL transportation, cold storage warehousing and e-commerce fulfillment services.



RLS Logistics

2185 Main Road Newfield, NJ 08344

856-694-2500