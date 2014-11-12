Colemanonlinegrocery, Grocery Online - New Store Launching Online Shopping and Home Delivery Service

Atlanta, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/12/2014 --http://www.colemanonlinegrocery.com is an online venture launched in East Texas recently that makes it convenient for folks who have no choice, such as home-bound seniors or those with health problems or handicaps that prevent even a simple trip to the grocery store. Online grocery shopping, as well as helps the people who hate dealing with long checkout lines, crowded parking lots, loss of valuable free time and the ever-present temptation to purchase impulse items or tempting diet-busters, it's no wonder a trip to the supermarket is not a favorite activity for many.



Colemanonlinegrocery.com is the no.1 source for online grocery and gourmet items with a listing of over 10,000 products and updated and growing on a consistent basis. Colemanonlinegrocery.com delivers locally, all 50 states and internationally, such as (online grocery Canada) while dealing with over 79 different languages and dialects, in which no known online grocer has that feature, said Brandon Coleman, company owner.



The company owner works with 10 + years of running online businesses, from selling products to selling services and expert consultations.



"In fact, a recent customer survey by a national supermarket chain found that an amazing one-third of shoppers said they hated grocery shopping".



"By 2023, online grocery sales are projected to range between $80 billion to $123 billion according to new statistics released by Steve Bishop of Brick Meets Click (BMC)".



What if all those folks could sit in front of their computer and take care of the weekly online shopping with a few mouse clicks? Once they've experienced how easy it is to do their grocery shopping online, they'll want to shop groceries online every time. Because shopping for groceries online saves time, money, and hassle. Colemanonlinegrocery.com even offer customer video reviews for most listed products for easy decision making. Choose from a wide range of options in every grocery list. Colemanonlinegrocery.com, guarantee some orders will have free shipping and 1-2 day delivery time-frame, said the owner, Brandon Coleman.



The following are some of the categories of products Coleman Online Grocery sells:



Fresh veggies and fruits

Breakfast foods

Meat items

Cereal

Baby Food

Diapers

Candies

Cookies

Beverages

Wine

Branded foods

Gourmet food

Baking & cooking items

Coffee

Starbucks



About Colemanonlinegrocery.com

Shopping with Colemanonlinegrocery.com, the no.1 source for grocery and gourmet food shopping store in Atlanta is very simple and easy. No more standing in lines, carrying heavy bags, and looking for parking! Get started with online grocery shopping at Colemanonlinegrocery.com. Choose from a wide range of options in every grocery list and get ready for holiday online shopping, such as Thanksgiving online grocery shopping, Black Friday, or Cyber Monday. The owner guarantees some orders qualify for free shipping and 1-2 day delivery, said the owner, Brandon Coleman.



Brandon Coleman, Owner

410 E. Main St.,Ste. #27

Atlanta, Texas 75551

903-740-3869

Fax: 903-257-5936

Email: groceryticket@gmail.com

http://www.colemanonlinegrocery.com