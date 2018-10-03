Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/03/2018 --Summary: Collaborative Robots Market By Payload (Above 10 Kg, 6 - 10 Kg and Up to 5 Kg), Application (Quality Testing, Welding, Assembly, Packaging, Machine Tending and Material Handling) and End User (Metals & Machining, Plastic & Polymers, Automotive, Aerospace and Food & Beverages) - Global Industry Analysis And Forecast To 2025



Industry Outlook and Trend Analysis:

Collaborative Robots also referred to as cobot or co-robot is a robot that is designed to physically interact with humans in the combined workspace. Collaborative Robots have wide range of applications like working with humans in office to industrials robots.



Collaborative Robots used in industries are complex machines designed to help humans in every process. The use of Collaborative Robots is growing due to; rising demand in manufacturing sector, increasing use due to properties like flexibility & lightweight, having a swift working movements, rising interest amongst various industries, wide range of applications, etc.



Therefore, the Collaborative Robots Market is anticipated to expand and has tremendous scope during the forecast period. The global Collaborative Robots Market anticipated to flourish in the future by growing at a significantly higher CAGR.



Top Players: The most important players in the market are Rethink Robots, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., ABB Ltd., Nachi Robotic Systems Inc., Fanuc Corporation, Kuka Ag, F & P Robotics AG, Teradyne Inc., Energid Technologies and Robert Bosch GmbH. The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and market share of the overall industry.



The Collaborative Robots Market is segmented as follows-



Collaborative Robots Market, By Payload, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2025 ($Million)

- Above 10 Kg

- 6 - 10 Kg

- Up to 5 Kg



Collaborative Robots Market, By Application, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2025 ($Million)

- Quality Testing

- Welding

- Assembly

- Packaging

- Machine Tending

- Material Handling



Collaborative Robots Market, By End User, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2025 ($Million)

- Metals & Machining

- Plastic & Polymers

- Automotive

- Aerospace

- Food & Beverages



Regional Outlook:

On a global front, the Ultrasonic Scalpel Market covers North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, South Africa, Rest of South America) and Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA). North America is anticipated to grow tremendously over the forecast, trailed by Europe owing to rising commonness of chronic diseases.



