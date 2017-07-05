Collagen (Gelatine & Collagen Peptide) Market Worth $4,572.7 Million by 2022

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/05/2017 --The global collagen market will grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2017 to 2022 to reach $4,572.7 million by 2022, driven by the increasing use of collagen in food industries, growing inclination towards healthy diet & protein consumption, increasing use of collagen based on biomaterials, and growing applications in Nutri-cosmetics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals. In addition, rise in per capita income in developing nations and growing food processing industry further provides significant opportunities in this market. However, factors such as safety concerns, religious constraints, and growing use of alternatives such as pectin gels, modified starch gels, high acyl gellan gum, and carrageenan could restrict the growth collagen market to some extent.



The global collagen market is segmented by product (collagen peptide and gelatine), source (bovine, porcine, marine, chicken, sheep, and others), applications (food and beverages, cosmetics, nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, and technical), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa).



North America commanded the largest share in the global collagen peptide and gelatin products market, closely followed by Europe in 2016. The large share of this region is attributed to the increased popularity of cosmeceuticals, rise in research & development activities, and growing awareness about nutraceuticals. Further, expanding use in nutraceuticals, strong production of gelatin coated drugs, popularity of preventive healthcare, and increased consumption of functional foods are the major factors driving the growth of collagen market in this region.



However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness a significant growth during the forecast period as compared to the matured markets of developed economies, owing to their growing economy, increasing population, and abundant availability of raw materials in the region.



The key strategies followed by major players in the global collagen market were new product developments, agreements and collaborations, and expansions. New Product Launches/Enhancements was the most preferred growth strategy adopted by the key players, during the period of 2014-2017, enabling companies to expand their product offerings and ensure a competitive edge in the global collagen market. The key players in the global collagen market includes Rousselot, GELITA AG, Weishardt Holding, Tessenderlo Group, Nitta Gelatin Inc., LAPI GELATINE S.p.a., Italgelatine S.p.A., EWALD-GELATINE GmbH, REINERT GRUPPE Ingredients GmbH, Trobas Gelatine BV., GELNEX, JUNCÀ GELATINES, S.L., HolistaCollTech Limited, Collagen Solutions Plc, and Advanced BioMatrix, Inc.



Scope of the Report:



Market by Product

- Gelatin

- Collagen peptide



Market by Source

- Porcine

- Bovine

- Marine

- Chicken

- Sheep

- Others



Market by Application

- Food and beverages

- Pharmaceuticals

- Nutraceuticals

- Cosmetics

- Healthcare

- Technical



Market by Geography



North America

- U.S.

- Canada



Europe

- Germany

- France

- UK

- Italy

- Spain

- Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific

- China

- India

- Japan

- Rest of APAC



Rest of world

Latin America

Africa

Middle East



Key questions answered in the report-



Which are the high growth market segments in terms of product, source, application, and regions/countries?



-What is the historical market for Collagen (Collagen peptide & Gelatine) across the globe?



-What are the market forecasts and estimates from the period 2015-2022?



-What are the major drivers, restrains, and trends in the global Collagen (Collagen peptide & Gelatine) market?



-Who are the major players in the Collagen (Collagen peptide & Gelatine) market and what share of the market do they hold?



-Who are the major players in various countries and what share of the market do they hold?



-What are the competitive landscapes and who are the market leaders by sub-region in the global Collagen (Collagen peptide & Gelatine) market?



-What are the recent developments in the global Collagen (Collagen peptide & Gelatine) market?



-What are the different strategies adopted by the major players in the global Collagen (Collagen peptide & Gelatine) market?



-What are the geographical trends and high growth regions/ countries?



-Who are the local emerging players in the Collagen (Collagen peptide & Gelatine) market and how do they compete with the global players?



