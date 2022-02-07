Collectible Lamps Auction Due to Break Records

Beverly Hills, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/07/2022 --February 19, 2022 at 10:00 AM pacific time will be the start of the auction for rare and collectible Handel lamps, Duffner and Kimberly art glass, and other sought after historical pieces.



All items up for auction come from a prominent Texas collector who curated his collection over 60 years. All items are in mint condition and collectors are already posturing. The Handel lamps are prized by collectors for their imaginative scenes, excellent craftsmanship, and their unique yet precise technique of reverse painting. One reason Handel lamps are so valuable today is due to the fact that they were expensive when they were originally being produced in the early 20th century in Meriden, CT. The lamps were marketed directly towards upper-middle class families either through high end department stores or through advertising in popular periodicals.



When people think of antique glass shade lamps, they typically think of the iconic Tiffany lamps, but Handel lamps are equally beautiful and have grown in popularity in the antique market in recent years due to their lack of availability.



Also up for auction will be Duffner & Kimberly lamps where the workmanship of the bronze and quality of glass was on a par with Tiffany's lamps. The Duffner & Kimberly Company was formed in 1905 and introduced it's first lamps in 1906. The company's partnership with designer Oliver Speers Kimberly (1871–1956) and Francis ("Frank") Joseph Duffner (1860–1929), had more than 20 years of experience in the lighting industry at the onset.



Another piece that will surely be of interest to collectors is the gold James McCable (signed) pocket watch from the Royal Exchange. It was once owned by Naser al-Din Shah Qajar and had been in the family ever since. Provence is displayed but not included. The front of this 18k yellow gold watch displays a painted portrait of The Shah who was in rule of Iran, when this timepiece was created in 1868. Inside the portrait bears the initials "JM" for the famous watchmaker James McCabe. Naser al-Din Shah Qajar (16 July 1831 â€" 1 May 1896) was the Shah (King) of Qajar Iran from September 1848 to May 1896 when he was assassinated. He was the son of Mohammad Shah Qajar and Malek Jah'n Kh'nom and the third longest reigning monarch in Iranian history. Estimated value in the range of $50,000.00



For those interested in modern collectibles, the lot also includes 8 Roberto Cavalli dining chairs from the designers 2013 Interior Catalog. The chairs' are made from beech wood and are in excellent condition. They are upholstered in velvet with a matelassé back. The 2 armed chairs are upholstered in zebra silk and all the chairs display the Roberto Cavalli's "RC" monogram in gilded hardware. Estimated value in the $35,000+$50,000 range.