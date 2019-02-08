Collective Genius Raises $36k for the LENN Foundation at 2018 Mastermind Seminar

New Albany, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/08/2019 --Marking a considerable milestone, the co-founders of The LENN Foundation, Alycia Turley and Lindsey Kovach, announce their first large donation for the non-profit they founded in October of 2017. Part of a select group of charitable organizations set to benefit from the benevolence of Collective Genius (CG), the foundation received $36k on behalf of children with cerebral palsy. Held in early December, The LENN Foundation co-founders received the donation after two Collective Genius members went to bat for them behind the scenes at the 2018 Mastermind Seminar in San Diego, California.



Turley said, "Unbeknownst to us, an application for the Mastermind Seminar donation was submitted and a video production took place to seal the deal. Though they have an intense screening process, it got everyone's attention and we became one of three non-profits selected to participate. To say Collective Genius has changed the lives of families on your waitlist is a huge understatement. They're one of our esteemed Philanthropic Leaders and we could not be more grateful for their generosity."



Before the $36k donation, The LENN Foundation had raised $6k total for families of children affected by genetic disorders and cerebral palsy. Now, mother Celia Cervantes and her two-year-old twin boys Oliver and Theodor Malatesta will receive three-weeks of intensive therapy at the NAPA Center in Boston, Massachusetts come March. All thanks to Collective Genius, they will fly from Elgin, Illinois and stay at Waltham Landing, a luxury apartment complex equipped with all the amenities needed to care for the boys' needs. The therapy Oliver and Theodor will receive is crucial for cerebral palsy treatment. It helps to improve their overall quality of life by relieving physical pain and provides training to help them walk.



"We'd like to personally thank the founder and CEO of Collective Genius, Jason Medley, the co-founders of Columbus TurnKey Houses Group, Dave Payerchin and RJ Pepino, and every single member of CG that made this life-changing gift possible for Theodor and Oliver. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts," adds Kovach.



About The LENN Foundation

The LENN Foundation is a 501c3 non-profit organization that helps families who have children with cerebral palsy and genetic disorders pay for their unmet medical needs not covered by insurance.



About Collective Genius

Founded by CEO, Jason Medley, The Collective Genius is a group for the nation's elite real estate investors that fosters the core value of placing giving before receiving and family first. Their mission is to help members grow and protect their real estate businesses by providing an environment that fosters community, connection, collaboration, and contribution.



