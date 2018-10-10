Lubbock, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/10/2018 --College Fairs Online, is a virtual platform where students and colleges can meet online, we help students to connect virtually with the colleges and universities that fit with their educational needs.



"Students are bombarded with mail and advice at every turn, this platform enables them to connect directly with colleges and universities that they choose to get the information they are looking for. Students can get information on topics from financial aid to scholarships to housing and much more all in one setting never having to leave home. It's all there at one time!" Said Tamara Pendleton, Founder of College Fairs Online.



Students can register online at https://collegefairsonline.com for the virtual events. The fairs will be during the school year and students can register any time before a virtual fair and we will send them a reminder e-mail to come back to https://collegefairsonline.com during the week of the fair they choose.



Colleges can register anytime at https://collegefairsonline.com for any fair or fairs they choose. This is a great opportunity for Colleges to connect to students before they make a decision about their education.