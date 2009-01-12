College Planning Insider Denounces Shocking Student Loan Crisis, Gives Parents Free Advice to Help Them Save Thousands in College Costs.

Harrisonburg, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/12/2009 -- The “student lending crisis” will cause tens of thousands of college-bound students to scramble for college funding and could prevent an unknown number of college students from completing their studies.



“This is a tragedy,” says Mark Maiewski, a Harrisonburg-based college planner who has devoted his life to helping parents send their students to college without going broke. Maiewski is as outraged as any parent; however, he is determined to help as many families as possible weather the storm.



“It’s shocking that so many parents won’t even be able to borrow money for their kids to go to school in the next few years. So many good students won’t be able to go and countless students will have to drop out, unless they know the tuition reduction secrets that the universities don’t want given out,” says Maiewski, a leading expert on planning for college. “It’s not even a matter of getting the best interest rate.it’s getting ANY money for school at all these days. Parents need to know that college can still be affordable, if they learn the inside secrets to getting as much free money as possible so they don’t go broke or sacrifice their retirement savings.”



According to Maiewski, more than 50% of all eligible parents don’t even bother applying for financial aid, mostly because they think they make too much money to qualify. Mark regularly teaches parents legal ways to double or triple eligibility for free grant money, even if they make a “six figure” income; how to determine if a school will be affordable, regardless of its sticker price; and how to make sure that their family can afford to send their child to college, even if their neighbors can’t.



