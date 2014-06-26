College Savings Dolls Launches the Market's First Doll Focused on Positive Body Image

Chicago, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/26/2014 --Endeavoring to help families inspire their little girls to set longterm goals College Savings Dolls announces the launch of Jessica and Deanna, the market’s first positive body image toys. Targeted for girls ages 5 to 12, Jessica and Deanna are a 15-inch composite of 18-year-old college attendees. Making the toys relatable, each doll is accompanied by the story of the real-life Jessica and Deanna now attending community college and state university respectively.



Already recognized by influential organizations like Startup Nation, Financial Whiz Kidz, Financial Fairy Tales and Gradsave, College Savings Dolls is popular among the “mommy blogs” as well. Their website offers families financial resources like links to 529s, savings bonds and an educational scholarship entry form. It also offers a kid’s zone with an illustrated booklet entitled, “Every Penny Counts”, coloring pages, a printable diploma and a registration for Jessica or Deanna’s scholarship entry.



Founded by two mothers who met at their kids swimming lessons, the company was born out of a story on the Oprah show about grade schooler’s body image issues. Sarah Dugo, co-founder of College Savings Dolls, Inc. said of the company’s mission, “We were inspired to change societies’ flawed thinking of what a ‘normal’ body should look like and influence futures by offering a way to achieve tangible career goals one realistic step at a time.”



About College Savings Dolls, Inc.

College Savings Dolls, Inc. is the creator of the first positive image role model doll product line in the marketplace. Founded in 2011, the company ranked 98 in StartupNation.com’s 2014 Top 100 Leading Moms in Business competition.



