.College, the Domain for a Common Purpose, Is Released Globally

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/29/2015 --Following a 5 month registration period exclusive to educational institutions, .College domains are now globally available to any business, organization, or individual to further their mission online.



.College is the new education-focused domain for businesses and individuals to share knowledge and drive innovation. .College has been brought to market by XYZ, the internet technology company behind the most popular new domain, .xyz. Specifically true for educational institutions in the United States and United Kingdom, .College provides new online marketing opportunities that reach far beyond the restriction of a singular .edu or .ac.uk web address.



.College domains for Universities

Over 500 prestigious universities from across the world secured their .College domains. Notable registrations include HarvardBusinessSchool.College, HBS.College, and HarvardX.College; GeorgiaTech.College and YellowJackets.College; and Vanderbilt.College and Vandy.College. Additionally, over 20 individual colleges within some of the most respected institutions in the United Kingdom registered their names, such as CambridgeOnline.College, StEdmunds.College, and StJohnsOxford.College. Other .College registrations include athletic teams, student portals, online courses, alumni organizations, and other initiatives to expand their online marketing efforts.



.College used beyond universities

While the term "college" is often used when referring to higher education, it is also used to describe any group of people who share the same goals. .College is for any individual or organization who seeks to exhibit expertise and to bring communities together for a common purpose and a common future.



.College domains for corporate marketing campaigns

Many major brands secured .College domains in the trademark-exclusive registration period, such as JCrew.College and CrewCuts.College; AmericanEagle.College and AEO.College; and Apple.College, XCode.College, iTunes.College, and Beats.College.



Domains such as CookingTips.College or SafeDriving.College are ideal for content marketing to drive customer engagement and build brand loyalty through product articles, how-to's, best practices, and testimonials. Brands can also gain immediate recognition with an authoritative web presence such as SportsHighlights.College or CourseManager.College.



In addition to consumer marketing campaigns, businesses can leverage .College domains to strengthen their recruiting and human resource efforts with domains such as XYZCareers.College or TechJobs.College, to attract college students to their organizations.



During its priority public registration period, .College has already seen registrations from many businesses and individuals, including premium domains such as 3DPrinting.College, Negotiation.College, and Sales.College.



Worldwide distribution of .College domains

Now in General Availability, all available keyword domains and other highly desirable names can be registered on a first-come, first-served basis by any business, organization, or individual through registrars all over the world, including GoDaddy, Network Solutions, Namecheap, and Name.com.



Premium .College domains

Premium .College domains, such as Business.College, Community.College, and Online.College are expected to become globally available on October 25th, 2015 - just days before one of the largest conferences in the higher education industry. Domains being released include highly sought after 1-character and 2-character names, as well as states, countries, and descriptive keywords. Additional information can be found by visiting www.Go.College.



About XYZ

XYZ is the registry operator of .xyz, .College, and .rent, as well as future extensions .Security, .Protection, and .Theatre. Founded in 2011, the company is led by CEO and Founder Daniel Negari, a visionary internet entrepreneur with years of experience in the domain industry. XYZ's mission is to provide internet users worldwide with choice and accessibility in their online presence.



With offices in Las Vegas and Santa Monica, the innovative registry operator is unlocking new real estate on the web for the next generation of internet users with new global domain extensions.



Learn more about XYZ in recent featured press such as CNBC, Wired, Reuters TV, Fox Business News with Maria Bartiromo or at www.gen.xyz