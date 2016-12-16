College Way Auto Sales & Service Partners with BizIQ

Fergus Falls, MN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/16/2016 --College Way Auto Sales & Service, a used vehicle dealership serving customers for over two decades, announced that it has entered into a partnership with BizIQ, a Phoenix-based digital marketing firm that offers its services to small business clients throughout the United States and Canada.



In teaming up with BizIQ, College Way Auto Sales & Service looks to increase its online visibility through the development of a high quality digital marketing campaign, with the intention of building up its customer base and growing its business. BizIQ's approach is based largely on harnessing the power of search engine optimization to ensure its clients appear in prominent standing among Google search results for local businesses. The marketing firm will also be building a new website for the used car dealership in Fergus Falls, MN, as well as developing a bimonthly blog.



All aspects of BizIQ's marketing campaign are geared toward providing current and prospective customers of College Way Auto Sales & Service with a variety of interesting, informative, timely and relevant content related to the dealership's products and services. Professional copywriters will produce all the content for the new site, and there will be a strong push to encourage communication and interaction between customers and the car dealership.



"The process of searching for used cars and trucks has changed a lot since we first opened for business," said Larry Peasley, owner of College Way Auto Sales & Service. "Given the role the Internet plays for so many car shoppers nowadays, we decided it was time to really prioritize online marketing and make sure our approach was setting us up for success. Thanks to BizIQ, we believe we're going to see an increase in interest in our vehicles, and we're very thankful for the assistance they've already provided."



About College Way Auto Sales & Service

College Way Auto Sales & Service, founded in 1994, is widely regarded as the leading provider of used cars, trucks, SUVs, UTVs and ATVs in Fergus Falls and the surrounding areas. The dealership stocks a wide variety of high quality vehicles, offers repair and maintenance services and is focused on providing its customers with a positive shopping experience.



