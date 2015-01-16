Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/16/2015 --This report reviews the performance and asset allocations of HNWIs and ultra-HNWIs in Colombia. It also includes an evaluation of the local wealth management market.



- There were 35,902 HNWIs in Colombia at the end of 2013. These HNWIs held US$154 billion in wealth, and wealth per HNWI was US$4,291,124.

- In 2013, Colombian HNWI numbers rose by 0.2%, following growth of 8.5% in 2012.

- The strong growth in HNWI wealth and volumes is expected to continue over the forecast period. The total number of Colombian HNWIs is forecast to grow by 11.8%, to reach 41,045 in 2018. HNWI wealth is anticipated to record a smaller percentage increase, growing by 29.4% to reach US$211 billion by 2018.

- At the end of 2013, Colombian HNWIs held 35.1% (US$54 billion) of their wealth offshore, compared to 37.3% (US$30 billion) in 2009.



Report Scope



- Independent market sizing of Colombia's HNWIs across five wealth bands

- HNWI volume, wealth and allocation trends from 2009 to 2013

- HNWI volume, wealth and allocation forecasts to 2018

- HNWI and UHNWI asset allocations across 13 asset classes

- Geographical breakdown of all foreign assets

- Alternative breakdown of liquid vs investable assets

- Number of UHNWIs in major cities

- Number of wealth managers in each city

- City wise ratings of wealth management saturation and potential

- Details of the development, challenges and opportunities of the Wealth Management and Private Banking sector in Colombia

- Size of Colombian wealth management industry

- Largest private banks by AuM

- Detailed wealth management and family office information

- Insights into the drivers of HNWI wealth



- The Colombia Wealth Report 2014 is an unparalleled resource and the leading resource of its kind. Compiled and curated by a team of expert research specialists, the report comprises a wide variety of data that is created based on over 115,000 HNWIs from around the world in WealthInsight's database.

- With the wealth reports as the foundation for its research and analysis, WealthInsight is able obtain an unsurpassed level of granularity, insight and authority on the HNWI and wealth management universe in each of the countries and regions it covers.

- The report reviews the performance and asset allocations of HNWIs and ultra-HNWIs. The report also includes projections of the volume, wealth and asset allocations of the HNWIs to 2018 and a comprehensive background of the local economy.

- The report provides a thorough analysis of the private banking and wealth management sector, the latest merger and acquisition activity, and the opportunities and challenges that it faces.

- It also provides detailed information on HNWI volumes in each major city.



Companies Mentioned in this Report: Bancolombia, Corporacion Financiera Colombiana, Davivienda, BBVA, Banco de Occidente, Banco GNB Sudameris, Helm Bank, Bancoldex, Banco AV Villas, Banco Popular



