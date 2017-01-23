Colombian Agribusiness After FARC Peace Deals

Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/23/2017 --According to the FAO, Colombia is ranked fourth in the world for water availability and is the fourth country in Latin America with available lands for agricultural production. Now, with the advancement of national peace talks, Colombia's more stable political climate is unlocking many agribusiness investment opportunities in a country forecast to have high potential for becoming a global food supplier.



This timely 128-page in-depth report provides a complete guide to Colombia's most exciting value chains by connecting overall geographic, economic and political contexts with the agricultural sectors that have the most potential.



This report illustrates the most important laws, barriers, incentives and economic aspects to consider before setting up agribusiness or partnering up with Colombian industries.



Key features include:



- A clear explanation of the main commodities Colombia produces and the crucial aspects to consider before investing



- Market trend insights that identify new opportunities in the food and related industries to drive profitability



- Insight into gaining a competitive advantage by understanding the consequences of the peace talks and how they are releasing new commodities for global trade



- Environmental, political and social threats and how to successfully navigate these issues



