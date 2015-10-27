Colon Cancer Prevention Options Available at Gastroenterology Institute of Southern California

Beverly Hills, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/27/2015 --Colon cancer in responsible for nearly 50,000 fatalities in the United States every year with over 136,000 new diagnoses annually. It is the third most common form of cancer, and regular screening is the best preventative measure currently available. The Gastroenterology Institute of Southern California provides comfortable cancer screening by a team of caring medical professionals.



Most primary care physicians recommend that patients receive colorectal screening beginning at the age of 50 years of age. Over 90% of all new diagnoses of colon cancer occur in this age group. African Americans are at an even higher risk and should get a preventive colorectal screening every ten years beginning at the age of 45. Patients with certain lifestyle choices and pre-existing medical conditions that include heavy drinking, smoking, obesity, diabetes, and bowel disorders are also more highly susceptible to developing this potentially deadly disease.



The medical team from Gastroenterology Institute of Southern California understands that many patients have a certain level of fear and anxiety involving a colonoscopy examination. However, current statistics show that over 90% of patients who begin their colorectal screening at the age of 50 receive a clean bill of health. Those who postpone the examination into the later years are far more likely to receive a diagnosis of colon cancer. Once cancer develops, the treatment is far more invasive. The medical team from the Gastroenterology Institute of Southern California provides a colorectal examination that is as painless and comfortable as possible. The entire outpatient procedure usually takes less than 30-minutes while providing valuable peace of mind for years to come.



About the Gastroenterology Institute of Southern California

The Gastroenterology Institute of Southern California is a medical facility based in Beverly Hills, offering a full range of diagnostic and treatment options for colorectal cancer. Information on the range of specialist procedures offered by the Institute can be found on its website or by contacting the team of Dr. Berookim directly on 310-271-1122. The primary office is located at 150 N Robertson Blvd., Suite 204, Beverly Hills, CA.