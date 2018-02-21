Beverly Hills, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/21/2018 --Dr. Peyton P. Berookim not only specializes in colonoscopy in Beverly Hills, he also focuses on preventing esophageal cancers. Since there is no cure for esophageal cancer in its late stages, Dr. Berookim makes it a point to schedule a minimally invasive screening called upper endoscopy or EGD. Since a colonoscopy in Beverly Hills and an EGD are closely related, Dr. Berookim knows it's important to discuss both examinations to benefit a patient's health.



The caring colonoscopy in Beverly Hills doctor, Dr. Peyton P. Berookim, has earned multiple credentials throughout various boards, organizations, associations, and hospitals. He has earned hospital privileges at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, a prestigious hospital located in Los Angeles. This excellent colonoscopy in Beverly Hills doctor completed his fellowship training at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA.



Dr. Peyton P. Berookim makes it a priority to stay up-to-date with the best patient care methods for a colonoscopy in Beverly Hills by introducing the EsoPill for patient screenings. This is a quick and easy method for detecting Barrett's esophagus, an esophageal disease. It's important to keep the esophagus healthy to ensure that the colon stays healthy. Any further questions about the patient-oriented colonoscopy in Beverly Hills specialist, call Dr. Peyton Berookim's office today at 310-271–1122.



About Dr. Peyton P. Berookim

Dr. Peyton P. Berookim is a top-quality gastroenterologist who excels in colonoscopy in Beverly Hills. He is a multiple-award winning member of a variety of gastroenterology boards. Dr. Peyton P. Berookim is a notable colonoscopy in Beverly Hills specialist because of his many patient reviews and successful procedures.



For more information about this top-notch gastroenterologist, please visit 150 N. Robertson Blvd. Suite 204, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 (310-271-1122) or http://www.colonoscopy-losangeles.com.