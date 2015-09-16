Beverly Hills, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/16/2015 --For those in search of a patient-friendly colonoscopy in Beverly Hills, the Gastroenterology Institute of Southern California provides the best possible patient experience in every aspect. The team headed by Dr. Berookim uses only the most technologically advanced equipment available while always offering patient care with a gentle touch. In fact, this impressive facility is one of the very few in the region offering high-quality screening using the innovative "third eye colonoscopy" camera.



The colonoscopy professionals from the Gastroenterology Institute of Southern California take great pride in their level of communication between both patient and the associated physicians. Specially encrypted electronic medical record systems allow easy access by both patient and doctor to all lab analysis, imaging documentation, and procedural results. This high attention-to-detail and excellent customer service is a major contributing factor to the excellent professional reputation that the Gastroenterology Institute of Southern California enjoys with the Beverly Hills community.



Dr. Berookim and his team understand the importance of a timely and professional colonoscopy in Beverly Hills. As a result, many patients can easily schedule an appointment within 1-3 business days. Because the institute is always dedicated to providing the highest levels of customer service, the staff is very careful not to overbook appointments. These careful scheduling procedures result in minimal waiting room time for each and every patient. Dr. Berookim always offers his full attention to each patient, allowing plenty of time to ask questions or voice concerns about the colonoscopy examination or the related results.



About the Gastroenterology Institute of Southern California

The Gastroenterology Institute of Southern California is a medical facility based in Beverly Hills, offering a full range of diagnostic and treatment options for colorectal cancer. Information on the range of specialist procedures offered by the Institute can be found on its website or by contacting the team of Dr. Berookim directly on (310) 271-1122. The primary office is located at 150 N Robertson Blvd., Suite 204, Beverly Hills, CA.