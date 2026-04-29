Pinecrest, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/29/2026 --Color in a kitchen in Pinecrest, Palmetto Bay, Coral Gables, Ocean Reef, South Miami, Key Largo, FL, and the surrounding areas has often been subtle, with hints of it here and there. White or off-white cabinets were the norm, with perhaps a few of them, or the lower set of cabinets in a color other than white. At Trimline Design Center, as they keep up on the trends happening in the world of kitchen design, the approach of color drenching is coming up more and more. Color drenching is the idea that if a client has a little color, they double down on that color and make all of the cabinets that same color. But more than that, clients have the walls, the trim, baseboards, ceiling, basically all of it, done in the same color. If green is the thing, then the color drenched kitchen will be like stepping into a forest of green, or an ocean of blue. If a little is good, then a lot is the best. Contact them today to learn more about how color drenching a kitchen might just be the ticket to a revamped room.



There are different reasons why people are choosing the color drenching option for their kitchens. For many it is about creating a bold and high-end look and feel for their kitchen space. It feels sophisticated and dramatic but can also be more calming and soothing because there are no contrasts with white cabinets or other items. Many times, this color drenching approach can help a smaller space to be more impactful.



For some, color drenching is a way to hide features that may be deemed less desirable, or to help hide flaws that would otherwise stand out in the more normal color palette. Vents, attic doors, and other features tend to blend in with the color drenching approach rather than stand out, helping them to disappear for most people, drawing their eyes away from such features.



With multiple colors vying for attention in most kitchens, clients can become distracted with the entire scene. Eliminating these different colors allows the eyes to flow over the entire room, feeling less cluttered and more open. When doing a kitchen remodel, color drenching can make the planning much easier as clients know what everything will look like in a single-color choice. While no particular color is wrong, it is good to choose a color that clients will enjoy looking at, such as pleasant blues or deep greens.



There are many ways that clients can make their kitchen design work for them in Pinecrest, Palmetto Bay, Coral Gables, Ocean Reef, South Miami, Key Largo, FL, and the surrounding areas, but many are complicated and take time to get all of the right pieces in place. Working with Trimline Design Center and the notion of color drenching will make this process much faster and with less worry. Contact them today to learn more about color drenching a kitchen.



About Trimline Design Center

Trimline Design Center has more than 50 years in the home remodeling industry and have been owned and operated by the same family for going on three generations. Visit their website at www.trimlinedesign.com for customer testimonials, recently completed projects, the design process, and more.