Colorado Companies to Watch Nomination Deadline Is January 31st

Denver, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/18/2017 --The January 31st deadline for nominating a Colorado business for the prestigious Colorado Company to Watch award is quickly approaching.



Colorado Companies to Watch (CCTW) awards this recognition to 50 local second-stage companies, bringing visibility to businesses often flying "under the radar", yet indispensable to our economy for the role they play in innovation, employment opportunities, sustained growth and economic contributions.



Business owners, associates, employees, or fans can nominate eligible businesses; companies may also nominate themselves for inclusion in this elite group.



"By creating jobs and helping communities flourish, second-stage businesses are the backbone of Colorado's growing and diverse economy," said Stephanie Veck, Director, Colorado Workforce Development Council, and 2017 Title Civic Sponsor. "We're looking for Colorado's brightest second-stage businesses and entrepreneurs to tell us why they deserve to be recognized."



To nominate a business, visit http://www.coloradocompaniestowatch.org/award-nomination/ for application forms. Nominations are open until January 31, 2017 and the awards will be presented at the Gala Awards Dinner in June.



To be considered for selection as one of the Colorado Companies to Watch, the enterprise must meet the following criteria for the year ending 2016:



- Be privately held

- Be a commercial enterprise, not a nonprofit

- Be past the startup stage

- Be facing issues of growth, not survival

- Employ 6 to 99 full-time equivalent W-2 employees, including the owner

- Have between $750,000 and $50 million in annual revenue or working capital

- Be headquartered in the state of Colorado



- Demonstrate the intent and capacity to grow based on evidence such as:



- Employee or sales growth

- Exceptional entrepreneurial leadership

- Sustainable competitive advantage

- Other notable factors that showcase the company's success



In 2016 alone, the program received more than 1,000 nominees, with 50 Winners ultimately chosen to join a 400-strong alumni network. Last year's Winners employed over 2,000 people and generated more than $500 million in 2015.



About Colorado Companies to Watch

Now in its 9th year, Colorado Companies to Watch (CCTW) is an awards program honoring second-stage companies headquartered in the state of Colorado. The 400 companies that have been honored since the program's inception demonstrate high performance in the marketplace or exhibit innovative products or processes. The program is designed to seek businesses from a wide range of industries throughout the state, not just the major metropolitan areas. The 50 companies selected each year make an astounding impact on Colorado's economy by collectively providing thousands of jobs and contributing hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue. The Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT) launched the program in 2009 in conjunction with the Edward Lowe Foundation, which remains an adviser to the program.



CCTW is continuously seeking leaders from across the state to participate as a volunteer, Sponsor, Community Partner, Supporting Partner or Board Director. For more information and to get involved with CCTW, visit ColoradoCompaniestoWatch.org, facebook.com/ColoradoCompaniestoWatch and Twitter @coloradoCTW.



Media Contact:

Tiffany Ramsdell, PR

720-325-2517 x603

tramsdell@crazygoodmarketing.net