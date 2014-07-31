Colorado Dental Center Decodes Complex Dental Insurance Process

Arvada, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/31/2014 --Arvada Dental Center in Colorado knows that for many patients understanding, working with and paying for the right types of insurance and providers can be tedious and confusing. Ultimately, Arvada Dental Center is concerned specifically with providing the right care when patients need it, and a big part of that is helping navigate the murky waters of dental insurance. It’s important for patients to know how dental insurance differs from medical insurance. Dental insurance varies, much in the same way that medical coverage does, by company, coverage and cost. Dental insurance requires that each person pay a monthly premium, which many will note in the deductions on their periodic paystubs, similar to how medical coverage deductions are made. When the premium is paid, this makes a contract with the dental insurer, and any dentist contracted with that same provider must comply with the fee structure presented by the provider. The dental insurance provider dictates what each client’s co-pay will be, what the practitioner is allowed to charge, and what annual coverage limit they are going to cover.



Often, medical insurance may provide a maximum coverage amount of $100,000 or more. Dental insurance typically maxes out around $1,000 or $2,000 annually. In addition to this more limited maximum coverage amount, dental insurance companies may have percentages of what they will cover. For example, preventive dentistry such as routine cleanings and exams is usually 100% covered. Other basic services like composite fillings are 80%-100% covered by the provider. More complex services like endodontics, periodontics and oral surgeries are less covered, topping out around 50 or 60%. These procedures include root canals, extractions and periodontal surgery, among others. The more major services may be covered at a rate less than 50%, while some are not covered at all. Complex procedures like crowns fall into this category. This tiered system of coverage by percentage leaves many clients confused as to the viability of more complex services if they’re needed, and how to finance those services.



This makes choosing the right dental insurance provider an important part a family’s overall coverage umbrella. Begin with a few basic questions: What is the current state of each family member’s personal oral health, and what premium rates are affordable at the family’s current level of income in conjunction with what is affordable as an out-of-pocket expense. For someone with a history of frequent dental care, a higher premium toward a higher maximum allowance will help cover more frequent major work. For those who require only basic preventive services, a lower premium with a lower maximum coverage would be more sensible. The staff at Arvada Dental Center works with every provider to ensure that each patient is well-informed and properly covered. To learn more about how Arvada Dental Center helps breakdown coverage and works with providers, visit them online at http://www.arvadadentalcenter.com.