Colorado FriendShip Launches New Website

Longmont, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/10/2023 --Colorado FriendShip announced this week the launch of its new and freshly updated website. This recently completed design was developed to reflect a more current look while continuing the ongoing, heart-warming message of giving to our community - the backbone of the Colorado FriendShip commitment.



One can take a brief tour of our site (coloradofriendship.org) to learn more about our "giving" programs and all the dedicated efforts to bring smiles to the faces of so many children and others in need. These support programs include the flagship Incredibles Food Program, as well as Hot Meals on the Street and Disaster Relief.



The heart and soul of Colorado FriendShip are our volunteers. Several hundred people have stepped forward during the past years and embraced our mission to better their community. Volunteers support a whole variety of functions and events including food servers, drivers, trailer preparation, cooks, food inventory and packing, and clothing drives and sorting.



The USDA reports that in 2021, 33.8 million people lived in food-insecure households, 8.6 million adults lived in households with very low food security, 5.0 million children lived in food-insecure households, and 521,000 children lived in households in which one or more children experienced very low food security. Colorado FriendShip is dedicated to doing our share to address some of that need in our local community.



Our Mission at Colorado FriendShip is to reduce suffering and improve lives throughout our community by providing food and clothing to those in need. We answer this critical need in the community and beyond through three programs. The IncrEdibles Program provides weekly food bags to children at elementary schools in Boulder County, involving healthy, kid-friendly, nonperishable food sent home every Friday during the school year, providing six meals for the weekend. Since 1998, Hot Meals on the Street has served hot meals and distributed clothing to the homeless and destitute in Boulder County, serving thousands of meals each year to those in need. Our Emergency Disaster Relief program has been responding to support disaster victims since 2003.



To find out more about Colorado FriendShip and how you can also support these efforts, please visit us at www.coloradofriendship.org for more information.