Colorado FriendShip Releases 2021 Annual Report

Longmont, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/25/2022 --Colorado FriendShip released its 2021 Annual Report today presenting the successful accomplishments of the year in several community programs helping those in need. Liz Friedenson, Executive Director, shared that "Even though the COVID pandemic continued to impact our world and present some challenges, we persevered and successfully provided much needed assistance to our community."



The IncrEdibles program supplied bags of healthy, kid-friendly food to 600 food insecure children at local schools every week during the school year. Our weekend food program provided some relief for these children and their families ensuring that they had some nourishment and could focus their limited budgets on other needs and avoid having children return to school each Monday morning hungry.



Our Meals on the Street program continued to serve the homeless in Boulder for the 23rd year. Every Sunday, we served a hot home cooked meal, clothing and supplies to those who attended. Colorado FriendShip served 2,668 meals and distributed more than 4,000 items of clothing throughout the year.



See more details with a full copy of the Annual Report that can be requested at:Contact Colorado FriendShip



Our Mission at Colorado FriendShip is to reduce suffering and improve lives throughout our community by providing food and clothing to those in need. We answer this critical need in the community and beyond through three programs. The IncrEdibles Program provides weekly food bags to children at elementary schools in Boulder County, involving healthy, kid-friendly, nonperishable food sent home every Friday during the school year, providing six meals for the weekend. Since 1998, Hot Meals on the Street has served hot meals and distributed clothing to the homeless and destitute in Boulder County, serving thousands of meals each year to those in need. Our Emergency Disaster Relief program has been responding to support disaster victims since 2003.