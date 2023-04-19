Colorado FriendShip Releases 2022 Annual Report

Longmont, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/19/2023 --Colorado FriendShip released its 2022 Annual Report today presenting the successful accomplishments of the year in our community programs helping those in need. Liz Friedenson, Executive Director, shared that "COF responded to the historic, major natural disaster of the Marshal Fire on Dec 30, 2021. More than 1080 homes were lost and estimated total damage surpassed $2 billion."



Mrs. Friedenson continued that, "We determined the best way to help would be to raise funds and provide gift cards for basic needs of families who lost their homes. Our COF friends and donors were very generous and we were able to distribute $19,700 in large gift cards to over 50 families!"



With our IncrEdibles program we supplied bags of healthy, kid-friendly food to 600 food insecure children at 11 local schools every week during the school year. Our weekend food program provided relief for these children and their families, ensuring that they had some nourishment and could focus their limited budgets on other needs. The end goal is to avoid the experience of children returning to school each Monday morning hungry.



Our Meals on the Street program continued to serve the homeless in Boulder for the 24th year. Every Sunday, we served a hot home cooked meal, clothing and supplies to those who attended. Colorado FriendShip served 2,417 meals and distributed over 4,700 items of clothing throughout the year.



Our Mission at Colorado FriendShip is to reduce suffering and improve lives throughout our community by providing food and clothing to those in need. We answer this critical need in the community and beyond through three programs. The IncrEdibles Program provides weekly food bags to children at elementary schools in Boulder County, involving healthy, kid-friendly, nonperishable food sent home every Friday during the school year, providing six meals for the weekend. Since 1998, Hot Meals on the Street has served hot meals and distributed clothing to the homeless and destitute in Boulder County, serving thousands of meals each year to those in need. Our Emergency Disaster Relief program has been responding to support disaster victims since 2003.



To find out more about Colorado FriendShip and how you can also support these efforts, please visit us at www.coloradofriendship.org for more information.