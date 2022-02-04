Colorado FriendShip Thanks Those Supporting Fire Disaster Victims

Longmont, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/04/2022 --Colorado FriendShip would like to sincerely thank all those who donated funds or gift cards to help many families devastated by the recent Marshall Fire in Boulder County. Because of this wonderful generosity, the COF Disaster Relief Program was able to distribute a total of over $18,000 in gift cards to 48 families or households.



Shortly after the Marshall Fire on Dec. 30 that burned over 6000 acres and destroyed more than 1,000 homes – Colorado FriendShip geared up its Emergency Disaster Relief Program focusing on funding a Disaster Relief Gift Card program to help those impacted by the fire.



Colorado FriendShip has a history of Disaster Relief reaching back to 2003 when assisting the community to rebound from the devastating Jamestown Fire. Since then, COF has brought aid to disaster victims of Hurricane Katrina in 2005; the tornado in Holly, CO in 2007; the Windsor, CO tornado in 2008; the Four Mile Canyon Fire in 2010; the High Park Fire in 2012; and the Front Range CO floods in 2013.



In 2012, COF began our "FriendShip Ambassador Project" (for out-of-state assistance) as we made friends with PS 104Q (The Baywater School) in Far Rockaway, NY to help assist the surrounding community which was hit badly by Hurricane Sandy.



Our Mission at Colorado FriendShip is to reduce suffering and improve lives throughout our community by providing food and clothing to those in need. We answer this critical need in the community and beyond through three programs. The IncrEdibles Program provides weekly food bags to children at elementary schools in Boulder County, involving healthy, kid-friendly, nonperishable food sent home every Friday during the school year, providing six meals for the weekend. Since 1998, Hot Meals on the Street has served hot meals and distributed clothing to the homeless and destitute in Boulder County, serving thousands of meals each year to those in need. Our Emergency Disaster Relief program has been responding to support disaster victims since 2003.



To find out more about Colorado FriendShip and how you can also support these efforts, please visit us at www.coloradofriendship.org for more information.