Colorado Handmade Wood Furnishing Maker Adds Bread Boards and Cutting Boards to Catalog

League City, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/19/2014 --Handcrafted wood furnishings and accessories maker The Colorado Case and Cabinet Company proudly announces the addition of custom breadboards and cutting boards to their lineup of fine, handmade wood pieces. Red Himel, head craftsman, uses time-honored techniques, the finest woods and specialized finishing methods to create heirloom wooden furnishings and home pieces like bible stands, lap desks, quilt racks and music stands. Now Red has added a line of cutting boards and bread boards crafted from a selection of high-grade, rare and beautiful woods intended to grace the home and provide generations of use and beauty.



Bread boards can be made of different combinations of quarter-sawn wood, and finished with a light mineral oil that allows hand-washing, but often all that is required is a wet cloth wipe-down. The high-grade finish allows the natural variation of wood grain to shine through. Various combinations of wood are available. Full size boards are 24 inches long and 10 1/2 inches wide. Smaller cheese boards are offered in a combination deal with bread board orders, 11 inches by 9 inches, featuring matching wood selections that make the pair a standout set.



Cutting boards are made of hardy oak end grain cuts, with each row of squares measuring 1 inch by 1 inch, with a thickness of 1 1/12 inches. The traditional crafting process involves laminating the oak strips to create a solid strip of oak planking, then cutting across the grain. Each side is carefully sanded with several grades of finer and finer sand paper, then glued in a large press for over 8 hours. After the cutting board is taken out of the press, it is hand scraped to remove excess glue. The corners are hand-rounded and sanded. The cutting board is then hand rubbed with two coats of mineral oil to seal in color and stability. This process creates a beautiful cutting board that can withstand many years of continuous service. Some folks may want to personalize with hand-engraved initials.



To learn more about the unique, high-quality hand crafted wood furnishings and accessories available at The Colorado Case and Cabinet Company, visit them online at http://www.coloradocaseandcabinet.com