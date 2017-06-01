Colorado SEO Thought Leaders Come Together for SearchCon 2017

Second annual SearchCon SEO Conference held April 27-28, 2017 in Breckenridge, Colorado Thought leaders shared current SEO strategies.
Eastlake, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/01/2017 --Hyper Dog Media, a metro Denver area Search Engine Optimization and website analytics company, announced the success of its third annual SearchCon SEO Conference, held last month in Breckenridge, Colorado. The two-day conference brought together regional SEO experts, digital professionals, and thought leaders to discuss topics including internet and content marketing, social media, conversion optimization and digital strategy.
"The ever-changing SEO and digital marketing landscape is more than any one person - or even agency - can keep track of. And advanced conferences are hard to come by," said Jim Kreinbrink, President of Hyper Dog Media. "SearchCon is a community of digital marketing professionals, sharing their best insights and actionable tips."
SearchCon presented an impressive lineup of Colorado's most talented and influential SEO experts.
The 2017 speakers were:
Garret Acott, CEO, Tempered LLC
Greg Ahern, Founder, Ometrics
Chuck Aikens, Founder & CEO, Volume Nine
Richard Allen, CEO, Airways360
Todd Barrs, VP of Ecommerce and Marketing, Photobucket
Sean Bucher, Director of Search Experience, Internet Honey
BJ Enoch, Vice President, SocialSEO
Christina Griggs, CFO, Inflow
Keith Hagen, Director of Conversion Services, Inflow
Jack Jostes, President + CEO, Ramblin Jackson
Jim Kreinbrink, President, Hyper Dog Media
Cindy Krum, Chief Executive Officer, MobileMoxie, LLC
Matt Lacuesta, Sr. SEO Manager at The Integer Group
Cade Lee, President, SEO Hog
Heather Lutze, Search Engine Marketing Speaker
Laurie Macomber, Owner, Blue Skies Marketing
Tracy Malone, Owner, CoWebOp Marketing
Nick Neels, Head of Local Search, Location3 Media
David Oppenheim, Director of E-Commerce & SEO Specialist, Doculynx
Rick Ramos, SEO Consultant
Steve Riegel, Director, Digital Marketing Solutions, Merkle
Jonathan Sackheim, Founder, Grounds for Promotion
Vladimir Shlyahovoy, Web Developer, SurveyGizmo
Monica Valdez, Senior Director of Ecommerce, Gray Line Worldwide
During the two days of dynamic discussion, More than 70 attendees discovered industry secrets and gained a new cache of knowledge about the latest in SEO and digital marketing.
This year's VIP sponsors were:
- Choozle
- Colorado SEO
- Hyper Dog Media
- Inflow
- Volume Nine
For more information about SearchCon, please visit http://www.searchcon.events. Follow us on Twitter (@searchconSEO #SearchCon) and Facebook (www.facebook.com/searchcon).
About Hyper Dog Media
Hyper Dog Media is a professional search engine optimization agency located in Louisville, Colorado. They help small, medium and large organizations in the Denver, Colorado metro area achieve increased search ranking and targeted website traffic. Hyper Dog Media is on the cutting edge of search engine optimization, mixing innovative new strategies with tried-and-true best practices.
For more information on Hyper Dog Media services, please visit us online at www.hyperdogmedia.com; on Facebook @hyperdogmedia or on Twitter @DenverSEO.
Media Contact:
Jim Kreinbrink
President, Hyper Dog Media
720-489-3790
jim@hyperdogmedia.com