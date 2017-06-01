Colorado SEO Thought Leaders Come Together for SearchCon 2017

Eastlake, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/01/2017 --Hyper Dog Media, a metro Denver area Search Engine Optimization and website analytics company, announced the success of its third annual SearchCon SEO Conference, held last month in Breckenridge, Colorado. The two-day conference brought together regional SEO experts, digital professionals, and thought leaders to discuss topics including internet and content marketing, social media, conversion optimization and digital strategy.



"The ever-changing SEO and digital marketing landscape is more than any one person - or even agency - can keep track of. And advanced conferences are hard to come by," said Jim Kreinbrink, President of Hyper Dog Media. "SearchCon is a community of digital marketing professionals, sharing their best insights and actionable tips."



SearchCon presented an impressive lineup of Colorado's most talented and influential SEO experts.



The 2017 speakers were:



Garret Acott, CEO, Tempered LLC

Greg Ahern, Founder, Ometrics

Chuck Aikens, Founder & CEO, Volume Nine

Richard Allen, CEO, Airways360

Todd Barrs, VP of Ecommerce and Marketing, Photobucket

Sean Bucher, Director of Search Experience, Internet Honey

BJ Enoch, Vice President, SocialSEO

Christina Griggs, CFO, Inflow

Keith Hagen, Director of Conversion Services, Inflow

Jack Jostes, President + CEO, Ramblin Jackson

Jim Kreinbrink, President, Hyper Dog Media

Cindy Krum, Chief Executive Officer, MobileMoxie, LLC

Matt Lacuesta, Sr. SEO Manager at The Integer Group

Cade Lee, President, SEO Hog

Heather Lutze, Search Engine Marketing Speaker

Laurie Macomber, Owner, Blue Skies Marketing

Tracy Malone, Owner, CoWebOp Marketing

Nick Neels, Head of Local Search, Location3 Media

David Oppenheim, Director of E-Commerce & SEO Specialist, Doculynx

Rick Ramos, SEO Consultant

Steve Riegel, Director, Digital Marketing Solutions, Merkle

Jonathan Sackheim, Founder, Grounds for Promotion

Vladimir Shlyahovoy, Web Developer, SurveyGizmo

Monica Valdez, Senior Director of Ecommerce, Gray Line Worldwide



During the two days of dynamic discussion, More than 70 attendees discovered industry secrets and gained a new cache of knowledge about the latest in SEO and digital marketing.



This year's VIP sponsors were:



- Choozle

- Colorado SEO

- Hyper Dog Media

- Inflow

- Volume Nine



