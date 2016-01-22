Colorado Springs Dentist Dr. Paul Lanzisera Now Offering the Latest Technology in Treating Periodontal Disease

Colorado Springs, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/22/2016 --Dr. Paul Lanzisera, Colorado Springs Dentist at Smiles Inc. is now offering patients the latest, most advanced treatment for periodontal disease. With gum disease laser therapy, Dr. Lanzisera is able to treat patients with periodontal disease in a quick, effective, and virtually pain-free manner.



Periodontal disease is a serious oral health condition that, according to the CDC, affects half of American adults. This disease is completely preventable with regular flossing habits, however, in its most advanced stages, can lead to the loss of permanent teeth. With gum disease laser therapy, Dr. Lanzisera can treat the disease in a much more effective manner than with the traditional method of having to use hand instruments, scalpels, and sutures to remove diseased gum tissue.



Gum disease laser therapy is a much less invasive way to remove bacteria and infection from the gum pockets around the teeth which is caused by periodontal disease. There is zero drill noise or vibration while being treated with laser therapy making dental anxiety non-existent for the patient. As the laser treats the gums, the heat and light energy help to seal the gums as it removes diseased portions. With the laser also being able to seal the gums during treatment, it helps to reduce bleeding, minimize swelling, and sterilize the treated area reducing the risk of bacterial infections.



Laser therapy treatment for gum disease also eliminates or limits the need for anesthesia. Without the need for injections as well as eliminating many of the costs and complications associated with anesthesia the patient is able to get treatment worry free.



In addition to treating periodontal disease, Dr. Lanzisera also uses this advanced laser technology to perform other procedures like a frenotomy, osseous surgery, and gum grafting. Dr. Lanzisera uses this laser technology to regenerate healthy gums following the removal of diseased areas in order to reattach them to the teeth. With the use of laser therapy, studies have proven a much lower probability of gum disease returning when compared to traditional surgical methods of treating periodontal disease.



About Dr. Paul Lanzisera

Dr. Lanzisera graduated from Tufts Dental School of Medicine in Boston and since completing his DMD degree, has continued to complete further education in implant dentistry, the treatment and diagnosis of TMJ and full mouth restoration. Dr. Lanzisera is a member of the ADA, the Colorado Dental Association, the Colorado Springs Dental Society, and the Colorado Springs Dental Society Peer Review.



