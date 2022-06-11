Colorado Sprinkler Repair Announces the Addition of WeatherTRAK Controller in Thornton and Brighton, Colorado to Its Portfolio

Thornton, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/09/2022 --Colorado Sprinkler Repair is proud to announce the addition of a new service to its portfolio: weatherTRAK controller and commercial sprinkler system installation. These systems are used to control irrigation systems and keep them operating efficiently. They allow users to fine-tune their sprinklers to only water when they need to.



The WeatherTRAK controller in Thornton and Brighton, Colorado is the most advanced irrigation timer controller on the market. It features accurate, cloud-based high-resolution weather updates to automatically manage irrigation schedules to prevent water waste on rainy days. This ensures all areas in the landscape receive the correct amount of water needed for optimal plant health but never waste excess water.



Designed for residential and commercial landscapes, the smart controller helps prevent water waste on rainy days and optimizes watering schedules to reduce runoff, saving up to 40% on average water consumption. It monitors soil moisture and temperature levels and adjusts watering schedules according to local weather patterns.



With more than 20 years of experience, Colorado Sprinkler Repair offers the best prices on repairs and installations. Their technicians are highly trained and are licensed by the state of Colorado. They also carry all required insurance coverage, including workers' compensation and general liability insurance.



The company has been serving the Colorado area for over two decades and has earned a reputation for excellence. They are committed to providing clients with the best possible service and workmanship. Their technicians are licensed, bonded, and insured. They are trained to provide clients with quality installation and exceptional customer service. They will work with them every step of the way to ensure that the installation is completed correctly and on time!



The weatherTRAK controllers have been installed by Colorado Sprinkler Repair on many commercial properties throughout Denver, including office buildings and hotels. They also offer full-service repair services for existing systems.



For more information on sprinkler repair in Westminster and Brighton, Colorado, visit https://www.coloradosprinklerrepair.com/sprinkler-repair-lawn-sprinkler-system-repair-thornton-westminster-broomfield-co/.



Call 303-517-9368 for more details.



About Colorado Sprinkler Repair

At Colorado Sprinkler Repair, they deal with businesses and homeowners in Thornton, CO, and the surrounding areas. By offering sustainable and imaginative sprinkler systems and landscaping services, they can equip the community with the expertise and resources needed to maintain a beautiful lawn all year.